The Global ESG Reporting Software Market is forecasted to grow by USD 765.45 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period

The report on the ESG reporting software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by steady growth in corporate data volumes, shift toward green initiatives, and increasing demand of ESG reporting software across enterprises.



The ESG reporting software market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• On-premises

• Cloud-based



By End-user

• Large enterprises

• SMEs



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the emergence of analytics in ESG reporting software as one of the prime reasons driving the ESG reporting software market growth during the next few years. Also, rising adoption and implementation of ESG investment solutions and increase in cloud adoption across verticals will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the ESG reporting software market covers the following areas:

• ESG reporting software market sizing

• ESG reporting software market forecast

• ESG reporting software market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ESG reporting software market vendors that include Benchmark Digital Partners LLC, Brightest Inc., Diginex Solutions HK Ltd., Diligent Corp., DNV Group AS, ESG Enterprise, Global Software LLC, Intelex Technologies ULC, International Business Machines Corp., Metrix Software Solutions Pty Ltd., Morningstar Inc., Nasdaq Inc., Newgen Software Technologies Ltd., PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Salesforce Inc., Sustain.Life Inc., UL Solutions Inc., Updapt CSR Private Ltd., Wolters Kluwer NV, and Workiva Inc.. Also, the ESG reporting software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

