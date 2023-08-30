The Global Deployable Military Shelters Market is forecasted to grow by USD 82.96 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 1.66% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Deployable Military Shelters Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487468/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the deployable military shelters market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by numerous benefits associated with deployable military shelters, growing military spending globally, and growing need for rapid infrastructure setup.



The deployable military shelters market is segmented as below:

By Material

• Polymer fabric

• Composite



By Type

• Rigid wall shelter

• Soft wall shelter



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing demand for international peacekeeping missions as one of the prime reasons driving the deployable military shelters market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing globalization of military operations and growing focus on developing lightweight deployable military shelters will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the deployable military shelters market covers the following areas:

• Deployable military shelters market sizing

• Deployable military shelters market forecast

• Deployable military shelters market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading deployable military shelters market vendors that include AAR Corp., Alaska Structures, Anchor Industries Inc., CAMSS SHELTERS, General Dynamics Corp., GEORGES VELDEMAN NV, GILLARD SAS. ZA, HDT Global, HTS tentiQ GmbH, J and J Carter Ltd., Losberger De Boer Holding GmbH, Marshall of Cambridge Holdings Ltd., Mobile Medical International Corp., Nordic Shelter, Rheinmetall AG, Rubb Buildings Ltd., SmartShelters, Sprung Instant Structures Ltd., UTS Systems, and Weatherhaven Global Resources Ltd.. Also, the deployable military shelters market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

