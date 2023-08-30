The Global Direct to Consumer Laboratory Testing Market is forecasted to grow by USD 9,703.47 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 31.59% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Direct to Consumer Laboratory Testing Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487462/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the direct to consumer laboratory testing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by convenience and accessibility of DTC laboratory testing, increased disposable income, and rising geriatric population.



The direct to consumer laboratory testing market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Blood

• Urine

• Saliva

• Others



By Application

• Routine clinical testing

• Diabetes testing

• Genetic testing

• Thyroid stimulating hormone testing

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increased internet penetration fuels market growth as one of the prime reasons driving the direct to consumer laboratory testing market growth during the next few years. Also, advances in technology used in testing kits and robust growth of healthcare industry will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the direct to consumer laboratory testing market covers the following areas:

• Direct to consumer laboratory testing market sizing

• Direct to consumer laboratory testing market forecast

• Direct to consumer laboratory testing market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading direct to consumer laboratory testing market vendors that include 23andMe Holding Co., Any Lab Test Now Inc., Color Health Inc, DecodeME Partnership, Direct Laboratory Services LLC, EasyDNA, Everlywell Inc., Genesis Healthcare Co., International Biosciences, Konica Minolta Inc., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, LetsGetChecked, MyMedLab Inc., Myriad Genetics Inc., Quest Diagnostics Inc., Sonora Quest Laboratories, Ulta Lab Tests LLC, VERITAS INTERCONTINENTAL, Walk In Lab LLC., and WellnessFX. Also, the direct to consumer laboratory testing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

