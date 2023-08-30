The Global Surgical Lights Market is forecasted to grow by USD 461.45 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Surgical Lights Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06487461/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the surgical lights market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, rising demand for cosmetic and plastic surgeries, and high growth potential in emerging economies.



The surgical lights market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Hospitals

• Ambulatory surgical centers

• Others



By Type

• LED lights

• Halogen lights



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increase in adoption of LED surgical lights as one of the prime reasons driving the surgical lights market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing innovation in surgical lights and introduction of intelligent surgical lighting will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the surgical lights market covers the following areas:

• Surgical lights market sizing

• Surgical lights market forecast

• Surgical lights market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading surgical lights market vendors that include ams OSRAM AG, Aspen Surgical Products Inc., Baxter International Inc., BET MEDICAL (P) LTD., Bihler of America Inc., Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, EPMD Group Pvt. Ltd., Getinge AB, Hail Mediproducts Pvt. Ltd., Herbert Waldmann GmbH and Co. KG, HOSPEDIA MEDICARE Pvt. Ltd., IG Medical GmbH, Integra Lifesciences Corp., medifa GmbH, Midmark India Pvt. Ltd. , S.I.M.E.O.N. Medical GmbH and Co. KG, SKYTRON LLC, STERIS plc, Stryker Corp., and Sunoptic Surgical. Also, the surgical lights market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

