The Global Flexible Epoxy Resin Market is forecasted to grow by USD 203.55 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.35% during the forecast period

The report on the flexible epoxy resin market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing demand for paints and coatings in automotive industry, significant growth in consumer electronics industry, and increasing demand from aerospace industry.



The flexible epoxy resin market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Paints and coatings

• Adhesives

• Composites

• Electrical laminate

• Others



By End-user

• Construction

• Electrical and electronics

• Military and defense

• Automotive

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing focus on bio-based and eco-friendly resins as one of the prime reasons driving the flexible epoxy resin market growth during the next few years. Also, new product launches by vendors in market in focus and growing use of e-commerce sites will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the flexible epoxy resin market covers the following areas:

• Flexible epoxy resin market sizing

• Flexible epoxy resin market forecast

• Flexible epoxy resin market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading flexible epoxy resin market vendors that include 3M Co., Aditya Birla Chemicals, Atul Ltd., Chang Chun Group, Conren Resin Flooring Ltd, DAICEL ChemTech Inc., Daikin Industries Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Easy Composites Ltd., Hexion Inc., Huntsman International LLC, Kolon Industries Inc., Kukdo Chemical Co. Ltd., Nagase and Co. Ltd., NAMA Chemicals, Olin Corp., Protex International, Shandong Landun New Material Co. Ltd., Solvay SA, and Spolchemie AS. Also, the flexible epoxy resin market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

