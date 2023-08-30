Jeff Cook Cares Back to School Supply Drive Donates to Local Organizations and Schools

Charleston, SC, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeff Cook Cares, the philanthropic arm of Jeff Cook Real Estate, held a highly successful Back to School Supply Drive to support local schools and organizations in need. With a strong commitment to giving back to the community, Jeff Cook Cares strives to make a positive impact in the areas where they work and live.

The Back to School Supply Drive was a part of Jeff Cook Cares' ongoing initiatives, which aim to uplift and empower local communities. By providing essential school supplies, Jeff Cook Real Estate and its dedicated team members demonstrated their commitment to supporting education and ensuring that students have the resources they need to succeed.

Each Jeff Cook Real Estate office had the opportunity to choose an organization or school to sponsor, resulting in impactful donations to various locations. The following organizations and schools were fortunate recipients of the Back to School Supply Drive:

Charleston - Teachers' Supply Closet

Columbia - Oak Grove Elementary School

Greenville - Berea Elementary School

Myrtle Beach - Myrtle Beach Elementary

Rock Hill - Rock Hill Hope

Through this initiative, Jeff Cook Cares continues to make a lasting difference in the lives of students and educators. By fostering a culture of compassion and community engagement, Jeff Cook Real Estate sets an inspiring example for other businesses and individuals to follow.

For more information about Jeff Cook Cares and their ongoing community initiatives, please visit JeffCookRealEstate.com. Together, we can create a brighter future for all.

Attachment