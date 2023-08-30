The Canadian Vaping Association commends Saskatchewan’s proposed amendments to The Tobacco and Vapour Products Control Act

BEAMSVILLE, Ontario, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Health is proposing amendments to The Tobacco and Vapour Products Control Act. The Canadian Vaping Association (CVA) supports the purposed changes which include increasing the minimum age to purchase from 18 years to 19, clarifications to the terms promote and advertise, and the removal of sampling at age restricted vapour product retailers.



Changes to restrict advertising in public view are a reasonable progression in regulation to protect young people from exposure and inducements to vape. The proposed amendment will enable the province to take enforcement action that is aligned with the federal Tobacco and Vaping Products Act.

The CVA encourages additional amendments to The Tobacco and Vapour Products Control Act, these recommendations include:

Strengthen regulations around where flavoured products can be sold. Saskatchewan should limit flavoured product sales to age-restricted specialty stores. Specialty stores should be defined as: 85% or more of the store’s sales are vape products. The store must have its own entrance to access vapour products (i.e., a room cannot be added to an existing store). The store must bar entry to anyone under 19 years old. Implement a licencing system and adopt more punitive penalties for regulatory violations.

These amendments would enable more proactive and stronger enforcement, while the consequence of losing authorization to sell vapour products would act as a powerful deterrent.

"The CVA commends Saskatchewan for aligning its marketing and promotional regulations with those of the federal government. With the world's most robust regulations protecting our youth, it's important for provinces to synchronize their legislative actions with the national standards, bolstering enforcement efforts and resources," said Darryl Tempest, Government Relations Counsel to the CVA Board.

Evidence clearly indicates that nicotine vaping markedly diminishes the risks associated with combustible tobacco. Saskatchewan has adeptly found a middle ground, ensuring the safety of its youth while preserving access to harm reduction options for adult smokers. The CVA hopes the province will consider some of its youth protection recommendations for future amendments.



