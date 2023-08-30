NAR Names Productive.ai Winner of 2023 Pitch Battle Competition at iOi Summit

Miami, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Realtors® announced Productive.ai as the winner of the fifth annual “Pitch Battle” competition at the 2023 Innovation, Opportunity & Investment (iOi) Summit.

NAR’s strategic investment arm, Second Century Ventures, hosted this year’s Pitch Battle in Miami. The competition provided an opportunity for companies to showcase innovative new tools and resources for commercial and residential real estate marketplaces.

The top prize was awarded to Productive.ai, a startup based in San Mateo, California, which utilizes AI to enhance phone calls. The platform pulls real-time information from phone conversations and provides automatic notes, summaries, tasks, events and CRM logging.

“In this year’s Pitch Battle, we once again saw the remarkable caliber of PropTech ideas shaping the future of real estate,” said NAR CEO and SCV President Bob Goldberg. “Innovation happening at Productive.ai embodies the forward momentum we champion at the iOi Summit and every day in the work NAR does on behalf of consumers and real estate professionals. I extend my warm congratulations to them for a well-deserved win.”

In the winning pitch, Joseph Wihbey, the COO and head of product at Productive.ai, cleverly showcased a simulated phone call to highlight the effectiveness of their product. As Wihbey conversed with a potential client, the audience witnessed the Productive.ai platform processing the call in real-time, performing tasks like searching for available properties or detecting and scheduling an upcoming meeting.

“You didn’t build your business on automation of tasks. You built it on you and your relationships,” Wihbey said. “Imagine if AI could enhance you in your relationships. Imagine if it could enhance your voice.”

Productive.ai will be awarded $15,000, a booth at NAR’s annual conference in November (NAR NXT) and will present the next Pitch Battle winner at the 2024 iOi Summit.

The Pitch Battle’s Crowd Favorite, as voted on by the in-person and virtual audience, was awarded to ListAssist, an AI-focused business that integrates with brokerage websites and portals to build a deep understanding of every property they have on the market. Co-founder Chris McGoldrick explained that the company’s proprietary software identifies and assigns a match score to the best available properties.

“We’re only serving [consumers] the homes they want and love,” McGoldrick said. “We're building a connection – and that is a superpower.”

To see the full list of 2023 Pitch Battle finalists, visit ioisummit.realtor/pitch-battle.

The National Association of Realtors® is America’s largest trade association, representing more than 1.5 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries. The term Realtor® is a registered collective membership mark that identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the National Association of Realtors® and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics.

Second Century Ventures (SCV) is the most active global real estate technology fund. Backed by NAR, SCV leverages the association's more than 1.5 million members and an unparalleled network of executives around the globe. SCV helps portfolio companies grow across the world's largest industries including real estate, financial services, banking, home services and insurance. SCV also operates the award-winning REACH scale-up program in the U.S., Canada, Australia, Latin America and the UK.

Information about NAR is available at nar.realtor. This and other news releases are posted in the newsroom at nar.realtor/newsroom.