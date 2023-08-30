All Trial Lawyer gets recognized by OCCDL as Top Young Lawyer Mohammad Abuershaid in Orange County

ORANGE, CA , Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All Trial Lawyers is a well-established law firm. In the recent development, the firm has been recognized by The Orange County Coalition for Diversity in the Law (OCCDL) is a well-established legal community. The company has announced the upcoming celebration of Excellence and Diversity in the Legal Community: Orange County Coalition for Diversity in the Law Announces Top Young Lawyers and DEI Champions. It includes Top DEI Champions and the Top Legal Organizations for DEI and is scheduled for October 12, 2023. This prestigious event aims to recognize and honor exceptional individuals and organizations who have made significant contributions to the legal community of Orange County.









Among the honorees for this year's awards, OCCDL proudly presents the distinguished recognition of Mr. Mohammad Abuershaid as a 2023 Top 10 Young Lawyer of Orange County . This esteemed acknowledgment reflects Mr. Abuershaid's remarkable legal expertise and steadfast commitment to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion within the Orange County legal landscape throughout the past year.



Mr. Abuershaid's nomination was thoroughly reviewed, and his colleagues and peers in the OC legal community highlighted his outstanding career achievements and impactful community initiatives. The OCCDL acknowledges his dedication to excellence in legal services and his continuous efforts to promote a more inclusive and equitable legal environment.





Established as a collaborative initiative, the Orange County Coalition for Diversity in the Law (OCCDL) brings together professionals from prominent Orange County law firms and other community partners to champion diverse attorneys' recruitment, retention, and advancement in Orange County, CA. Their various programs and initiatives embody OCCDL's proactive stance in fostering a legal community that values diversity and equality.













About Attorney Mohammad Abuershaid and ALL Trial Lawyers

If you are facing a juvenile dependency case, criminal defense case, or personal injury case in Orange County, California, working with an experienced and compassionate attorney who can help you navigate the legal system and achieve the best possible outcome is essential. Attorney Mohammad Abuershaid of ALL Trial Lawyers exemplifies the critical qualities of an excellent attorney, including experience, compassion, strong advocacy skills, and knowledge of the law.





Attorney Mo Abuershaid is the founding partner of ALL Trial Lawyers. He is the lead attorney handling the firm's juvenile dependency practice (CPS defense). Attorney Abuershaid has counseled and represented hundreds of parents against Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), Child Protective Services (CPS), and other social service agency investigations. Attorney Abuershaid has zealously fought for and protected parents in juvenile dependency cases throughout California, including the in the counties of Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, Riverside County, and San Bernardino County.





Mohammad Abuershaid is equipped to handle juvenile dependency cases of all severities, including cases involving allegations of failure to protect, severe physical abuse, general neglect or negligence, positive toxicology results in infants, sexual abuse, fractures or broken bones, trauma, and head injuries.





In addition to his juvenile dependency practice, Attorney Mohammad Abuershaid is equally well versed in representing people accused of committing felony and misdemeanor crimes. He has over 20+ jury trial and bench trial experience under his belt. He has delivered a great number of victories to so many of his clients in the form of favorable settlements, dismissals, and acquittals. He has represented numerous high-profile clients, including the family of the San Bernardino shooters. Prior to forming ALL Trial Lawyers, Attorney Abuershaid was a pubic defender at the Orange County Public Defender’s Office, where he represented thousands of indigent clients accused of committing various crimes of all severities.





Attorney Mo Abuershaid and his team are committed to justice. Contact ALL Trial Lawyers today to schedule a consultation and learn how Attorney Abuershaid can help with your juvenile dependency case.





