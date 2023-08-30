Dallas, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, who recently secured a huge victory by being named the Official Sausage of the Dallas Cowboys, has announced to their domestic franchisee community that parent company Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. will be matching dollar for dollar all of their national Marketing Fund’s advertising spends starting in September and continuing through the end of the year.

While Dickey’s national Marketing Fund advertising budgets are consistently spent exclusively on media support for the brand’s locations across the country, this additional budget allocation from Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. will effectively double the reach of their typical media buys throughout the year.

“We knew that this great partnership with the Dallas Cowboys organization was going to be a tremendous opportunity to expand our audience with football fans, especially,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO Dickey's Barbecue Pit, Inc. “So, we have now decided to use this partnership as a sort of launching-pad for our biggest media buy in recent memory and make the financial investment in football-centric media support for our all of our franchise locations across the country. We know football fans are also barbecue fans!”

For more about Dickey’s, follow Dickey’s Barbecue Pit on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

For Dickey’s Virtual Concepts follow Wing Boss on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok; Trailer Birds on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok ; and Big Deal Burger on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok .

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. Dickey’s Barbecue 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit dickeys.com.

# # #

Attachment