Desalination Technologies Market to be Worth US$ 47.9 Billion by 2033: Fact.MR

Rockville , Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a new industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global desalination technologies market is currently valued at US$ 16.87 billion and is forecasted to increase at a high-value CAGR of 11% from 2023 to 2033.



Desalination technologies are emerging as a critical solution to address water scarcity issues across the globe. Rapidly growing world population, urbanization, and industrialization are increasing the need for freshwater, leading to high adoption of desalination technologies.

Desalination involves the removal of salt and other impurities from seawater or brackish water to make it suitable for various applications, including drinking, agriculture, and industrial processes. The growing scarcity of water in several developed and developing regions across the globe is leading to high investments in desalination projects by respective governments.

Integration of renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power into desalination processes is gaining traction, resulting in more environmentally friendly and cost-effective solutions. Hybrid desalination systems are gaining popularity due to their efficiency, ability to reduce carbon footprints, and production of high-quality water, making them suitable for various applications.

Many developing regions facing acute water shortages such as the Middle East, North Africa, and some parts of Asia are offering potential growth opportunities for desalination technology providers.



Details Forecast Period 2023 – 2033 Value Projection (2033) US$ 47.9 Billion Growth Rate (2023-2033) 11 % CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 25 Tables No. of Figures 132 Figures

The global desalination technologies market is estimated to reach US$ 47.9 billion by 2033.

Demand for reverse osmosis (RO) desalination technologies is foreseen to rise at a robust CAGR of 12% through 2033.

Sales of desalination systems in Germany are forecasted to increase at a CAGR of 6% through 2033.

The market in Japan is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 8% from 2023 to 2033.

The United States market for desalination technologies was valued at US$ 1.8 billion in 2022.



“Introduction of smart innovations such as IoT-based sensors and AI algorithms are increasing the capability of desalination systems, including operational efficiency, safety, and maintenance”, says a Fact.MR analyst.

By Technology By Application By Region



Reverse Osmosis (RO) Municipal North America Multi-Stage Flash (MSF) Industrial Latin America Multi-Effect Distillation (MED) Europe

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

Danfoss A/S

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd

Ampac USA

Aqualyng

Keppel Seghers Pte Ltd

Komax Systems Inc.

Abengoa SA

Doosan Enerbility Co Ltd

SUEZ SA

Acciona SA

Webuild SpA

Veolia Environnement SA and more



Winning Strategy

Key providers of desalination technologies are expanding their presence to regions with high water scarcity and demand for desalination solutions. This expansion is allowing them to tap into new markets and increase their revenue shares.

In March 2023, Marubeni Corporation launched a distinct initiative in collaboration with Transelec Holdings Rentas Limitada, a notable Chilean power transmission company, to establish a specialized entity. This entity is dedicated to delivering desalination and water transmission services to Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile.



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global desalination technologies market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on technology (reverse osmosis (RO), multi-stage flash (MSF), multi-effect distillation (MED)), application (municipal, industrial), and across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

