NOVONIX Announces Participation in September Investor Conferences

BRISBANE, Australia, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVONIX Limited (NASDAQ: NVX, ASX: NVX) (“NOVONIX” or the “Company”), a leading battery materials and technology company, today announced that members of the executive team are scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor events in September 2023:



Bernstein hosted virtual fireside chat on building the U.S. battery supply chain with NOVONIX CEO, Dr. Chris Burns on September 12, 2023.

Piper Sandler Battery Summit held in conjunction with the Growth Frontiers Conference on September 13, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Raymond James Strategic Metals & Materials virtual conference on September 21, 2023.



NOVONIX management will host one-on-one and group investor meetings during the conferences. Presentation materials and webcast links will be available by the day of each event on the NOVONIX investor relations website.

This announcement has been authorized for release by NOVONIX Chairman, Admiral Robert J. Natter, USN Ret.

