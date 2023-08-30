A-1 Auto Transport Board Of Directors Vote Unanimously To Open New Location In Texas

Seacliff, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seacliff, California -

A-1 Auto Transport, a top-rated vehicle transport company based in California, has announced that its Board of Directors has unanimously voted to open a new location in Texas.

The new location in Fort Worth will offer all the company’s highly-rated services that have been commissioned over 2 million times since its formation in 1988. The company’s clients in the Lone Star State can now effortlessly and stress-free ship their vehicles, whether it is a second car, motorcycle, or classic automobile that they don’t want to put miles on, across the state, the country, or even overseas.

“Our Fort Worth location offers the same professional vehicle moving services that our customers across the nation rely on us for,” says the spokesperson for A-1 Auto Transport. “We have always recommended that, if you are planning on moving your vehicle, you should look for a car shipping provider that has an office in your state. With the upcoming Fort Worth location, Texans in the DFW metropolitan area now have the best in the business ready to help them with all their automobile transportation needs.”

Apart from moving vehicles of all makes and models, A-1 Auto Transport also offers to transport motorcycles, RVs & motorhomes, boats & yachts, and heavy equipment, either nationally or internationally. The company also offers specialized moving services for vehicles such as luxury cars, electric cars, classic cars, exotic cars, ATVs, trucks & sport utility vehicles, and more.

“We even offer door-to-door pickup and delivery services,” says the spokesperson. “You can choose between a multi-car transport truck which is ideal for basic vehicle transport, a flatbed option for vehicles such as dirt bikes or motorcycles, or even enclosed transport which offers an added layer of protection for complete peace of mind. We show up at your doorstep, or as close as your residence allows, and take care of the entire process while you sit back and relax. Your vehicle will be waiting for you at your destination at the promised date and time.”

A-1 Auto Transport is fully insured, assuring customers that their vehicles are covered for damage while they are in the company’s possession. The car shipping company boasts a fleet of 30 carriers that offer affordable yet precise deliveries to any location that its customers need. A-1 Auto Transport also has an international presence with the ability to ship vehicles to and from Asia, Europe, and other locations.

“In 2011, we became an official shipper for Cars.com, a distinction that not many other companies in the industry can claim,” the spokesperson says. “Now in our 35th year of doing business, we have accrued hundreds of testimonials from customers who trust us with their vehicles and are extremely satisfied with the service received. Many of our clients even trust us with their exotic and vintage vehicles because of our meticulous, risk-free services and professional movers who go above and beyond to ensure a smooth and safe delivery every time.”

A recent review of the company’s services says, “I was very satisfied with the service. The planning leading up to the trip went very well. Polite, on time, and right. It didn't feel like a job, but more like a personal service. The job of loading and unloading was done with care, attention to detail, and in a skilled way. My car is a classic Morgan, but I saw pictures of very expensive cars being treated the same way. I don't have any doubts about suggesting this business.”

Another customer praises A-1 Auto Transport by saying, “Before I went with A-1 Auto Transport, I talked to about five other companies. When I called different places, I was told different things. So, I wanted to make sure that whoever I chose, would give me all the options I had. They won my trust, my faith, and finally my business. They did exactly what was expected of them. Service was rock solid.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P1GKpgFByCw

Readers can find out more about A-1 Auto Transport and request a price estimate by visiting its website at https://www.a1autotransport.com/.

###

For more information about A-1 Auto Transport, contact the company here:



A-1 Auto Transport

Joe Webster

(888) 230-9116

joe@a1autotransport.com

A-1 Auto Transport

Aptos, CA 95003