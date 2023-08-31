Healthy Takeout Market Emerges as a Consumer-friendly Solution; FMI Projects a Wholesome CAGR of 10.4% from 2023 to 2033 | Future Market Insights Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The healthy takeout market is predicted to develop at an impressive 10.4% CAGR from 2023 to 2033, exceeding the lower 10.3% CAGR witnessed between 2018 and 2022. This significant rise shows the rise in demand for the healthy takeout market, increasing the market value from US$ 19.836 billion in 2023 to US$ 49.4474 billion by 2033.



The emergence of user-friendly apps and driver networks supported by technology, shifting consumer expectations, and the pandemic's effects have all contributed to the massive expansion of the healthy takeaway sector. Over 10% of all sales now come from takeout, which has grown to be a significant sales channel and a lifeline for struggling, healthy takeaway businesses. Technology advancements, shifting demographics, and busy lives have produced opportunities and fueled industry expansion. However, obstacles like increased prices for mobile apps and losses suffered by significant firms may impede market expansion and restrict growth potential.

The market for healthy takeaway may be stifled in the near future by customer perceptions of fast food as being unhealthy, pricing competition brought on by the industry's diversity, and food controls enforced by the regime for food safety and standards.

Key Takeaways

India’s healthy takeout market is going to exhibit a CAGR of 5.3% by 2033, driven by the desire for quick, wholesome food options and rising health consciousness.

The market for healthy takeaways in the United Kingdom is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 5.8% by 2033. This reflects consumers' growing preference for healthier food options and the expansion of businesses catering to various dietary requirements.

China's healthy takeaway industry is expected to thrive at an astounding CAGR of 12.1%, propelled by a confluence of health-conscious customers, growing urbanization, and a vibrant delivery environment.

Australia's healthy takeaway market continues to develop, with a focus on fresh, locally sourced foods and an increasing emphasis on sustainable practices, with a relatively modest CAGR of 2.3% for the forecast period.

With a CAGR of 4.9% for the forecast period, Japan's market for healthy takeaway exemplifies the country's dedication to balanced eating by providing a range of traditional and cutting-edge alternatives that satisfy discriminating customers looking for convenience without sacrificing quality.





Competitive Landscape

California Almonds, Blue Diamond Growers, Mariani Nut Company, Wonderful Pistachios & Almonds, and Barney Butter are a few of the industry's leading companies. These businesses respond to a variety of consumer tastes and nutritional requirements by offering a wide range of products made from almonds, such as almond milk, almond butter, almond flour, and whole almonds.

Companies use both global expansion and the development of their distribution networks as key strategies to increase their market reach. Partnerships also help market penetration for food manufacturers in the form of strategic alliances, internet platforms, and partnerships with retailers.

Key Companies Profiled in the Healthy Takeout Market

Taco Bell Applebee's Arby's Au Bon Pain Burger King Just Eat plc. Carrabba's Italian Grill Chick-Fil-A Chipotle Dairy Queen Denny's Hardee's Saladworks Panera Pret A Manger Wendy’s KFC Carl’s Jr Panda Express





Recent Developments

In June 2022, online ordering platform Lunchbox decided to acquire NovaDine, a multi-unit restaurant chain's enterprise digital ordering provider. The terms of the arrangement were kept private. The acquisition gives Lunchbox access to an enterprise suite to develop its digital ordering technology, and it is envisaged that restaurant owners are going to be able to manage digital guest experiences from a single operating system as a result.

In May 2022, Fat Brands acquired the 85-unit franchised network of eateries that offers lunch, cookies, espresso, and ice cream treats from Crest Foods, the company stated on Wednesday. The stores' current moniker, Fat, changed to Great American Cookies. Terms of the acquisition were kept private.

Key Segments in the Healthy Takeout Market

By Meal Type:

Breakfast

Brunch

Lunch

High Tea

Dinner





By Nature:

Vegetarian

Non Vegetarian

Vegan





By Cuisine Type:

Thai

Italian

Chinese

Japanese

Mexican

Indian

Greek

American

Others (Spanish, Mediterranean)





By Payment Type:

Cash

Debit Cards

Credit Cards

Digital Wallets

Electronic Bank Transfers





By Sales Channel:

Restaurants

Quick Service Restaurants

Chained foodservice

Independent foodservice

Casual Dining Restaurants

Fine Dining Restaurants

Cafes

Catering

Street Stalls/Kiosks





By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa





