Castro Valley Dental Home Provides Full-Scale Dentistry

Castro Valley, CA , Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castro Valley Dental Home, a dental office with two dentists and its team of qualified dental professionals in Castro Valley are pleased to share that they offer full-scale dental services to dental patients in Castro Valley. Each of the dentist's staff member and cooperative dentists are committed to providing excellent dental care. Dentls patients can now experience stress-free dental procedures, whether it is routine dentist visit, a cosmetic smile makeover, or a full mouth dental restoration. The clinic boasts state-of-the-art dental technology and dentistry equipment to provide dental patients with the most effective, efficient, and comfortable dentistry treatments.



Castro Valley Dental Home

These dentists in Castro Valley in the San Fransisco area also offer same-day emergency dental care. Dental emergencies come unannounced and with a lot of pain. A toothache can cause severe pain, and not immediately getting an appointment with a dentist can be devastating. This dentist's clinic takes care of such dentistry emergencies mostly on the same day. Their dentists can handle any dental emergency and offer same-day extractions, root canals, dental crowns, and other dentistry services to get the patients out of pain. Apart from that, patients can also benefit from convenient dental office scheduling for routine dentist checkups and other dental services.

Castro Valley Dental Home also offers same-day, early-morning, and lunchtime dentists appointments, as well as Saturday dental appointments, so children don’t have to miss school and adults their work to see the dentist. While these dentists in Castro Valley don't specialize in pediatric dentistry, current patients take their children to Castro Valley Dental Home. The dentist Yuen, DDS believes that a visit to a dentist should be positive and fun. The dentist's team here at Castro Valley takes care of their young patients in the most gentle and caring manner. They will thoroughly explain the procedures in the simplest terms for parent or guardians.

Some of the other services offered by this dentist clinic are cosmetic dentistry, dental implants, dental crowns and bridges, dentures and partials, tooth extractions, fillings, Invisalign, oral appliances, pediatric dentistry, periodontal therapy, preventive care, root canals, teeth whitening, veneers, TMJ/TMD (jaw pains), and many more. This dental clinic has in-house membership plans, which come with a $120 credit that can be used for tooth whitening each year. These dentistry memberships help dental patients save some money on their final dentist bill. They also motivate them to visit the dentist for routine dental checkups and avoid missing dentists appointments. Keeping dental care affordable, the dentist office accepts dental insurance plans and arranges dentistry financing options for those who wish to break their dental treatment budget into affordable monthly payments to the dentist's practice. This dental practice currently serves dental patients in and around Castro Valley.

To learn more about this dentist in Castro Valley: https://castrovalleydentist.dental.

About Castro Valley Dental Home

Castro Valley Dental Home is a professional dental clinic in Castro Valley, CA, steered by Matthew Yuen, DDS, and Ava Chen, DDS. Matthew earned his DDS from the University of the Pacific Arthur A. Dugoni School of Dentistry in San Francisco and completed his general practice residency at the McClellan, VA, serving veterans. Chen earned her dental degree from the University of California, San Francisco School of Dentistry and has been practicing dentistry since 1999. Together they offer dentistry to Castro Valley.

Dr. Matthew Yeun, DDS – Castro Valley Dental Home

Address: 3609 Jamison Way, Castro Valley, CA 94546

Phone: 510-886-3888

Website: https://castrovalleydentist.dental/





