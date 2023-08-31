Chappyz Announces Strategic Partnerships with Luna PR and Nfinity Labs

Innovative AI driven plug-and-play protocol set to introduce the concept of ‘Chat&Earn’ to the Web3 ecosystem

Chappyz has joined forces with leading Web3 communications firm Luna PR and Web3 specialists Nfinity Labs to cement their status in Web3 communities

London, United Kingdom, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chappyz, the AI plug-and-play protocol has today announced a strategic partnership with Dubai based Luna PR and French entity Nfinity Labs.

Central to its mission, Chappyz equips community leaders and projects with the tools to seamlessly craft tasks and rewards across a range of integrated social media platforms. This protocol introduces a dynamic shift in how communities connect, cooperate, and thrive in the digital era. Driven by the synergy of AI and blockchain, Chappyz unlocks an unparalleled user experience that's both interactive and rewarding, setting the bar for innovation within the web3 landscape by innovating and introducing the concept of ‘Chat&Earn’.

Luna PR, a leader in Web3 communications and consulting, will join hands with Chappyz to amplify its mission of connecting individuals through AI-powered inclusivity and rewarding interactions. Additionally, Nfinity Labs, renowned for its strategic prowess in growing communities, will play a pivotal role in propelling Chappyz to new heights, leveraging its expertise to drive engagement and awareness to the innovative platform.

Daniel Pal, Founder and CEO of Chappyz said, "We are thrilled to work alongside Luna PR and Nfinity Labs, both of which have excellent track records in their respective fields.” Pal added, “This collaboration signifies a powerful convergence of vision and expertise, amplifying our mission to create a dynamic and rewarding web3 environment for users worldwide."

Nikita Sachdev, Founder and CEO of Luna PR, emphasised,“We recognise the growing need for Web3 companies and projects to innovate in regard to community incentivization and community engagement”. Sachdev stated that, "Our collaboration with Chappyz is a testament to our shared vision of reshaping the web3 landscape and creating a more inclusive and engaging digital future for users in the Web3 community.”

Thomas Salgues, CEO of Nfinity Labs said, “At Nfinity Labs, we see immense potential in this partnership with Chappyz. We strongly believe our expertise will assist Chappyz with their goal of reaching new audiences, as they seek to introduce their innovative protocol to the adopting Web3 ecosystem.”

As Chappyz continues to foster connections and innovation, the partnership with Luna PR and Nfinity Labs solidifies its commitment to delivering value-driven experiences to its growing community. This transformative collaboration sets the stage for a future where individuals, projects, and technologies converge to redefine the web3 landscape.

For more information about Chappyz, visit: https://chappyz.com/

About Chappyz:

Chappyz is a pioneering web3 platform that facilitates connections, collaboration, and rewards within a vibrant ecosystem. With AI-driven technology, Chappyz empowers users to complete tasks, engage in communities, and earn rewards. Community owners have the flexibility to curate tasks and rewards from diverse social media platforms seamlessly integrated into Chappyz Protocol. The platform's vision centers on inclusivity and reward-based interactions.

About Luna PR:

Luna PR is an award-winning public relations and marketing agency that has offices worldwide, with its headquarters in Dubai. Founded in 2017, Luna PR has since served prominent companies in the Web3, fintech, emerging tech, and gaming industries. The agency’s portfolio of clients span across startups to established multinational corporations. With a team of over 100 employees across 3 continents, Luna PR connects tomorrow’s technology with today’s audience.

To learn more about Luna PR, visit www.lunapr.io

About Nfinity Labs:

Nfinity Labs is a strategic marketing partner renowned for its expertise in propelling projects and concepts into the spotlight. With a passion for innovation and a commitment to strategic excellence, Nfinity Labs empowers projects to achieve their full potential.

For more information, visit https://nfinitylabs.co/