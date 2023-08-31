TELUS Mental Health Index reveals one in three workers want better control over their health

CHICAGO, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The TELUS Mental Health Index released today reveals that one in three workers in the U.S. want better control over their health for overall better wellbeing, while one in five want better control over their emotions. The Index also found that 12 percent of workers have left or plan to leave their job for better benefits.



The national TELUS Mental Health Index score of workers for July is 69.9 out of 100, down by more than one point from the previous four months.

Nearly one in four (23 percent) workers reported having full control over their health. The mental health score of this group (79.9) is 10 points higher than the national average. The mental health score of workers who have left or plan to leave for better benefits is 58.7, more than ten points below the national average.

More control over personal health leads to better mental health.

The 25 percent of workers who reported feeling some control over their emotions have a mental health score of 53.9, whereas the 2 percent of workers who feel they have no control over their emotions have a score of 36.7.

Workers under 40 are three times more likely than workers over 50 to report having no control over their emotions.

One in four workers (26 percent) have taken medication for a mental health issue.

Nearly half (45 percent) of workers who have taken prescription medication for mental health issues have needed to try more than one type or dosage.

Twenty-nine percent reported it took more than a year to arrive at effective treatment.

Comments from TELUS Health Chief Growth Officer, Juggy Sihota

“Having a sense of control in key areas of one’s life is an important driver of mental health. The opportunity here is for employers to facilitate that control. Resources that address a continuum of health needs and that can be personalized are essential to the sense of control over one’s health and wellbeing. This is something that workers want. Our data previously showed that one in four workers would prefer better support for their wellbeing over a 10 percent increase in salary. Through this period of uncertainty, employers have the ability to empower their workers in ways that will keep them healthy and passionate about the work they are doing together.”

Comments from TELUS Health Global Leader, Research & Client Insights, Paula Allen

“Counseling is effective in helping people take control of their mental health concerns, but in certain cases, people may require medication as well. We need to focus on making sure that people have the right medication at the right time with medication consultation and tools, such as pharmacogenomic testing, to help practitioners more closely match the medication to the person’s physical make-up. Think about the impact that we could have by shortening the time it takes to get to the right medication. With one in three people needing to try different medications over a course of a year or more, it is clear that a more personalized science-based approach can reduce prolonged emotional angst and lost productivity and can help them regain a sense of control over their emotions.”

The full U.S. TELUS Mental Health Index report can be found here . This report includes additional insights on workplace culture and the impact of personal relationships at work amongst industries, age demographics and employment levels.

About the TELUS Mental Health Index

The survey by TELUS Health was conducted through an online survey of U.S. residents from July 8 through July 26, 2023, with 5,000 respondents. All respondents were employed within the last six months. The data has been statistically weighted to ensure the regional and gender composition of the sample reflects this population.

The TELUS Mental Health Index is based on a response scoring system that then turns individual responses into point values. Higher point values are associated with better mental health and less mental health risk. Scores between 0 to 49 correspond with distress levels, scores between 50 to 79 correspond with strain levels and scores between 80 to 100 correspond with optimal levels of mental health.

About TELUS Health

TELUS Health is a global health care leader serving people in more than 160 countries delivering both digital innovation and clinical services to improve total physical, mental and financial health and wellness across the full spectrum of primary and preventive care. By leveraging the power of technology to deliver connected solutions and services both in-person and virtually, TELUS Health is improving access to care and revolutionizing the flow of information while facilitating collaboration, efficiency, and productivity for physicians, pharmacists, health authorities, allied health care professionals, insurers, employers and people globally, progressing its vision of transforming health care and empowering people to live healthier lives.

Our clinical team is composed of renowned and passionate health professionals around the world delivering best-in-class people-centric care to hundreds of thousands of employers, professionals and their families.

For more information, please visit: www.telushealth.com .

