Maritime Surveillance and Intervention Market to Worth USD 35.87 Bn by 2030 | CAGR of 7.1%

Pune, India, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Maritime surveillance and intervention market size was valued at USD 19.94 billion in 2022. The market is projected to grow from USD 22.18 billion in 2023 to USD 35.87 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

Maritime surveillance and intervention systems play a crucial role in enhancing maritime security by optimizing operations and conducting reconnaissance activities. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, a leading company in this field, has developed advanced autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) such as Hugin and its upgraded version, Hugin Superior. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in their report titled "Global Maritime Surveillance and Intervention Market, 2023–2030."

List of Key Players Profiled in the Maritime Surveillance and Intervention Market Report:

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (Spain)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (U.S.)

Saab AB (Sweden)

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel)

Furuno Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Bharat Electronics Limited (Bengaluru)

Dassault Aviation SA (France)

Naval Group (France)

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (Norway)

SRT Maritime Systems plc (U.K.)





Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 7.1% 2030Value Projection USD 35.87 billion Market Size in 2023 USD 22.18 billion Historical Data 2019-2021 No. of Pages 200 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By System

By Service

By Application Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Maritime Surveillance and Intervention Market Growth Drivers Growing Focus on Strengthening Maritime Safety and Security to Fuel Demand for Maritime surveillance and Intervention Solution Development of Upgraded Maritime surveillance and Intervention Aircraft to Deliver Optimized Surveillance and Intervention Facilities to Aid Growth

COVID-19 Impact:

COVID-19 Enhanced Coastline Security with Maritime Surveillance UAVs

Segments:

Dominant Product Segment to Experience Rapid Expansion with Advanced Surveillance Systems

By component, the market is divided into software and product.

Due to the increasing number of advanced surveillance systems being introduced through product launches, the product segment is projected to exhibit significant growth.

Rise in Cross-Border Tensions Fuels Dominance of Surveillance and Tracking Segment



By application, the market is divided into surveillance and tracking, navigation, Maritime traffic management, search and rescue, and others. Driven by escalating cross-border tensions, the surveillance and tracking segment is expected to assert its dominance in the industry. This can be attributed to the growing demand for security systems as a means to enhance overall safety and protection.

Boost in Military Segment Growth Driven by Naval Fleet Expansion and Enhanced Security Solutions

By end user, the market is segmented into civil, commercial, and military.

The growth of the military segment is expected to be fueled by factors such as the expansion of naval fleets, increased investments in security solutions, advancements in risk assessment and investigation capabilities, and other related factors.

Geographically, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World.

Report Coverage:

The report offers:

• Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

• Comprehensive insights into regional developments.

• List of major industry players.

• Key strategies adopted by the market players.

• Latest industry developments include product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

Drivers & Restraints:

Addressing Maritime Security Challenges through MSI Solutions



The global maritime industry is witnessing increased traffic due to the growing ocean trade. This rise in seaway transportation has led to a surge in ocean crimes, prompting the growth and adoption of Maritime surveillance and intervention market share and solutions. Additionally, international pressure and the threat of terrorist activities have further emphasized the need for maritime security.



Challenges in developing advanced surveillance solutions for stealth vessels, including high initial costs and the risk of cyber-attacks, hinder Maritime surveillance and intervention market growth.

Regional Insights

Rising Deployment of Advanced Maritime Surveillance Systems Drives Growth in North America

The North America market for Maritime surveillance and intervention was valued at USD 2.16 billion in 2022, driven by the rising deployment of advanced systems for enhanced coastline security. Canada's extensive coastline and favorable regulatory norms contribute to the high demand for Maritime surveillance and intervention solutions in the region.

Europe, with its well-established maritime industry and significant trade activities in countries such as Norway and Greece, holds the second largest share.



Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments - Key Contracts & Agreements, Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Latest Technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis Quantitative Insights - Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Maritime Surveillance and Intervention Market

Global Maritime Surveillance and Intervention Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 5.1 Key Findings / Definition 5.1. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Component 5.1.1. Product 5.1.2. Software Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Application 5.2.1. Surveillance and tracking 5.2.2. Navigation 5.2.3. Maritime traffic management 5.2.4. Search & Rescue 5.2.5. Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By End User 5.3.1. Military 5.3.2. Commercial 5.3.3. Civil Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Region 5.4.1. North America 5.4.2. Europe 5.4.3. Asia Pacific 5.4.4. Rest of the World

North America Maritime Surveillance and Intervention Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Component Product Software Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Application Surveillance and tracking Navigation Maritime traffic management Search & Rescue Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By End User Military Commerical Civil Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast - By Country 6.1.1. U.S. (By End User) 6.1.2. Canada (By End User)



TOC Continued…!

Competitive Landscape

Key Players' Growth Driven by Strategic Collaboration and Product Innovation

The market is fragmented, with companies such as Saab AB, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, and Dassault Aviation SA. These focus on acquisitions, product development, and technological collaborations to expand their product portfolio and maintain competitiveness.

Key Industry Development:

October 2021 – The European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA) has awarded French space agency subsidiary CLS and European drone manufacturer TEKEVER new contracts for remote surveillance of European waters. This innovative contract includes the use of lifeboats and many new sensors.

