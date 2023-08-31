Kaolin Market Size to Reach USD 6.05 Billion by 2030 | Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global kaolin market research was valued at USD 4.23 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow from USD 4.41 billion in 2023 to USD 6.05 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

Kaolin, also referred to as china clay, is a soft white clay employed in producing paper, paints, porcelain, and rubber. Its utilization as a filler in rubber manufacturing enhances abrasion resistance and mechanical strength, contributing to the growth of the china clay industry. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in their report titled "Kaolin Market, 2023–2030."

Major Players Profiled in the Kaolin Market Report:

Imerys S.A. (France)

Ashapura Group (India)

EICL Limited (India)

Sibelco (Belgium)

KaMin LLC (U.S.)

Thiele Kaolin Company (U.S.)

LASSELSBERGER Group (Hungary)

Quarzwerke GmbH (Germany)

Sedlecký kaolin a. s. (Czech Republic)

I-Minerals lnc. (Canada)

W. R. Grace & Co. (U.S.)

20 Microns (India)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 4.6% 2030 Value Projection USD 6.05 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 4.23 Billion

By Regional Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Kaolin Market Growth Drivers Paper Industry Fillers and Expanding Ceramic Sector Drive Market Growth Asia Pacific Thrives due to Diverse Industry Demand and Ceramics Boom

COVID-19 Impact

Supply Chain Disarray and Demand Downturn Hampered Market Amid Pandemic

The pandemic had a significant impact on global industries, resulting in temporary trade halts and production. The disruption in supply chains, coupled with decreased demand, led to a decline in the global economy and increased prices for both finished products and raw materials.

Segments:

Paper Segment Leads Market Fueled by Packaging and E-commerce Demand

By application, the market is classified into paper, ceramic & sanitary ware, fiberglass, paints & coatings, rubber, plastics, and others. In 2022, the paper segment held the leading share in the kaolin market, driven by the substantial demand for paper in packaging and printing applications. The global rise in e-commerce activities also contributes to increased product demand.

From the regional ground, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage



The market research report presents a comprehensive market examination, emphasizing crucial elements, including the competitive environment, distribution channels, and prominent product categories. Furthermore, the report provides valuable observations on market trends and significant industry advancements. Apart from the aforementioned factors, the report encompasses numerous variables that have bolstered market expansion in recent times.

Drivers and Restraints

Paper Industry Fillers and Expanding Ceramic Sector Drive Market Growth

The growing need for fillers in the paper industry is a key driver for the china clay market. Additionally, using this material in coated papers reduces particle size, enhancing strength. Furthermore, the expanding ceramic sector is projected to elevate the demand for this product in producing ceramic tiles and sanitary ware. Consequently, the increasing demand from ceramic and paper industries will propel the kaolin market growth.

However, the accessibility of substitutes and government guidelines for environmental protection could potentially limit market growth.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific Thrives due to Diverse Industry Demand and Ceramics Boom

Asia Pacific commanded the largest kaolin market share at USD 1.12 billion in 2022, driven by rising product consumption in cement, ceramics, paper, and refractories sectors. Economic progress in key countries is boosting ceramics demand in institutional and household applications, fueling market growth.

Europe is poised for notable market expansion in the upcoming period, driven by increasing component demand in industries such as glass, paper, plastic, and rubber.

Competitive Landscape

Key Players Forge Paths Through Innovation, Partnerships, and Expansion

Prominent industry participants employ diverse tactics, including bolstering distribution networks, driving product innovation, pursuing acquisitions, fostering collaborations, and engaging in mergers. These strategies are pursued to secure a competitive advantage in the global market. Noteworthy enterprises provide china clay for numerous applications spanning adhesives, building products, ceramics, cosmetics, paints & coatings.

Key Industry Development

February 2023: KaMin and CADAM Company announced a price increase of up to 15% for all Kaolin product categories effective from March 1, 2023, due to higher input costs and regulatory demands, aligning with their vision to excel as a global performance minerals distributor.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Regions Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Insights – Impact of COVID-19 on Global Kaolin Market Supply Chain Challenges Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak

Global Kaolin Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary By Application (Volume/Value) Paper Ceramic & Sanitary Ware Fiberglass Paints & Coatings Rubber Plastics Others By Region (Volume/Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Kaolin Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Summary By Application (Volume/Value) Paper Ceramic & Sanitary Ware Fiberglass Paints & Coatings Rubber Plastics Others By Country (Volume/Value) U.S. By Application (Volume/Value) Paper Ceramic & Sanitary Ware Fiberglass Paints & Coatings Rubber Plastics Others Canada By Application (Volume/Value) Paper Ceramic & Sanitary Ware Fiberglass Paints & Coatings Rubber Plastics Others



TOC Continued...!

