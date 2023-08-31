Hair Extension Market Size to Worth USD 3.43 Billion by 2028 | With a Striking CAGR of 5.3%

Pune, India, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hair extension market size is projected to grow from USD 2.38 billion in 2021 to USD 3.43 billion in 2028. As per a published report by Fortune Business Insights™, titled, “Hair Extension Market, 2023-2028,” the market stood at USD 2.35 billion in 2020. It is set to exhibit a CAGR of 5.3% in the forecast period during 2023-2028.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Hair Extension Market Report:

CAP. Original USA (Florida, USA)

Cinderella Hair (London, UK)

Racooninternational (United Kingdom)

Evergreen Products Group Limited (Hong Kong)

Easihair Pro USA (United States)

Hairlocs (California, USA)

Great Lengths Universal Hair Extensions Srl (Roma, Lazio, Italy)

Balmain Hair Group B.V. (Netherlands)

Hair Visions International (Florida, USA)

Esqido (Toronto, Canada)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023-2028 Forecast CAGR 5.3% 2028 Value Projection USD 3.43 Billion Market Size in 2021 USD 2.38 Billion Historical Data 2017-2019 No. of Pages 160 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Type

By End-User

By Region Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Hair Extension Market Growth Drivers Surging Aging Population to Aid Market Growth Rising Prevalence of Hair Diseases to Fuel Product Demand

Report Coverage-

The research report aims to analyze the market by considering contributions, prospects, and growth trends. It presents detailed profiles of every key player operating in the market to assess their core competencies in each segment. Besides, it would help our clients better understand the competitive developments, such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, joint ventures, and collaborations.

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Cases of Alopecia Areata to Augment Growth

Most of the people nowadays are using hair extensions to hide their hair damage issues. The surging prevalence of casts, alopecia, and hair loss is expected to drive the hair extension market growth in the near future. The National Alopecia Areata Foundation, for instance, mentioned that as of 2020, approximately 6.8 million people in the U.S. are suffering from alopecia areata. At the same time, the increasing usage of chemical-based shampoos would aid growth. However, these products can often cause hair breakage and headache. It may hamper their demand.

COVID-19 Pandemic: Shutdown of Salons and Shortage of Raw Materials to Hinder Growth

The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic worldwide has affected numerous industries owing to strict lockdown and shutdown of companies. Hence, they are facing difficulties in closing their business deals and meeting their channel partners. It is anticipated to impact the hair extension industry severely. Also, the shortage of raw materials and closure of spas and salons would also affect the usage of the product negatively. Our research reports will help you find the best strategy to take your business to a whole new level.

Segments-

Synthetic Segment Held 43.92% Share in 2020: Fortune Business Insights™

By type, the market is trifurcated into animal, human, and synthetic. Out of these, the synthetic segment generated 43.92% in terms of the hair extension market share in 2020. This growth is attributable to its ability to resist rainy and humid weather.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Hair Extension Market:

Fashion Trends and Influences : Hair extensions often follow prevailing fashion trends. Celebrity endorsements, social media influencers, and popular culture can significantly impact the demand for specific types of hair extensions, driving market growth.

: Hair extensions often follow prevailing fashion trends. Celebrity endorsements, social media influencers, and popular culture can significantly impact the demand for specific types of hair extensions, driving market growth. Beauty and Cosmetics Industry : The growth of the beauty and cosmetics industry has a direct impact on the hair extension market. As people seek ways to enhance their appearance, the demand for hair extensions as a styling option increases.

: The growth of the beauty and cosmetics industry has a direct impact on the hair extension market. As people seek ways to enhance their appearance, the demand for hair extensions as a styling option increases. Media and Advertising : Effective marketing and advertising campaigns can boost awareness and interest in hair extensions. Through various media channels, manufacturers and sellers can reach a broader audience, leading to market expansion.

: Effective marketing and advertising campaigns can boost awareness and interest in hair extensions. Through various media channels, manufacturers and sellers can reach a broader audience, leading to market expansion. Technological Advancements : Innovations in hair extension technology, such as improved attachment methods, more realistic textures, and longer-lasting products, can attract more customers and drive market growth.

: Innovations in hair extension technology, such as improved attachment methods, more realistic textures, and longer-lasting products, can attract more customers and drive market growth. Consumer Income Levels : Disposable income levels influence consumers' willingness to spend on luxury and beauty products, including hair extensions. During periods of economic growth, consumers might be more inclined to invest in such products, positively impacting market growth.

: Disposable income levels influence consumers' willingness to spend on luxury and beauty products, including hair extensions. During periods of economic growth, consumers might be more inclined to invest in such products, positively impacting market growth. Cultural Diversity and Inclusion : Hair extensions cater to a diverse range of hair types and styles. As societies become more diverse and inclusive, the demand for hair extensions that cater to different hair textures and ethnic backgrounds can drive market expansion.

: Hair extensions cater to a diverse range of hair types and styles. As societies become more diverse and inclusive, the demand for hair extensions that cater to different hair textures and ethnic backgrounds can drive market expansion. Special Occasions and Events : Events like weddings, proms, and parties often lead to increased demand for hair extensions as people seek to achieve specific looks for these occasions.

: Events like weddings, proms, and parties often lead to increased demand for hair extensions as people seek to achieve specific looks for these occasions. Changing Lifestyles : Busy lifestyles often prompt individuals to look for quick and easy ways to change their appearance. Hair extensions provide a convenient solution, leading to sustained market growth.

: Busy lifestyles often prompt individuals to look for quick and easy ways to change their appearance. Hair extensions provide a convenient solution, leading to sustained market growth. Product Quality and Reputation : Positive customer experiences and high-quality products contribute to positive word-of-mouth, customer loyalty, and repeat business, all of which support the growth of the market.

: Positive customer experiences and high-quality products contribute to positive word-of-mouth, customer loyalty, and repeat business, all of which support the growth of the market. Distribution Channels: Effective distribution channels, including both physical stores and online platforms, play a crucial role in reaching a wide customer base and driving market growth.

Regional Insights-

Rising Number of Beauty Salons in the U.S. & Canada to Help North America Grow

Geographically, North America stood at USD 0.83 billion in terms of revenue in 2020. This growth is attributable to the presence of numerous beauty salons in Canada and the U.S. According to the Small Business Development Center Organization, as of May 2020, in the U.S., there are 77,000 beauty salons and 4,500 barbershops. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is set to remain at the forefront on account of the rising working women population in the region. This would further accelerate them to spend more on grooming products, including hair extensions.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Acquisition Strategy to Strengthen Their Positions in Market

The global market contains a large number of companies that are presently striving to strengthen their positions globally. Hence, they are engaging in the merger and acquisition strategy with local salons and novel hair product manufacturers.

Detailed Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Market Analysis and Insights (in Relation with COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Supply Chain Challenges due to the Pandemic Potential Opportunities to Support the Market during the Global Crisis

Global Hair Extension Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type (Value) Synthetic Hair Extension Human Hair Extension Animal Hair Extension By End-User (Value) Male Female By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued...!

