Industrial Barcode Scanner Industry Trends 2023-2028: Industry 4.0 and Wearable Scanner Adoption Driving the Market

The global industrial barcode scanner market is projected to attain an estimated value of $8.3 billion by 2028, showcasing a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% from 2023 to 2028. The future of this market holds significant promise, marked by opportunities in various applications such as manufacturing, transportation and logistics, retail, and the food & beverage sector. The key drivers propelling market growth include the emergence of Industry 4.0, the increasing adoption of wearable barcode scanners, and the rising presence of multinational logistics service providers on a global scale.

Leading Industrial Barcode Scanner Companies

In the competitive landscape of this market, companies vie based on product quality, driving major players to prioritize the expansion of manufacturing facilities, investments in research and development, infrastructural advancements, and capitalizing on integration opportunities across the value chain. These strategic measures empower industrial barcode scanner companies to cater to the growing demand, enhance competitive efficacy, innovate novel products and technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some prominent players in the industrial barcode scanner market include:

Advantech Bluebird CipherLab Cognex Datalogic S.p.A. DENSO EUROTECH S.p.A.

Industrial Barcode Scanner Market Insights

Key insights from the market analysis:

Handheld scanners are anticipated to experience the highest growth over the forecast period, driven by retailers' increasing adoption. These portable and user-friendly scanners enable the reading of product information such as price tags or labels during the purchasing process.

Manufacturing is expected to maintain its status as the largest segment due to widespread barcode scanner applications in factories for inventory monitoring, manufacturing status tracking, component location management, quality control data collection, and more.

North America is poised to remain the largest region, attributed to the presence of major OEM manufacturing bases and widespread barcode scanner adoption in sectors such as hospitality, entertainment, and warehousing.

Key Features of the Industrial Barcode Scanner Market

Market Size Estimates: Precise estimations of the industrial barcode scanner market size in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Identification of market trends spanning 2017 to 2022 and forecasts for 2023 to 2028 across various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Detailed assessment of market size by product type, application, and region.

Regional Analysis: Comprehensive breakdown of the industrial barcode scanner market across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: In-depth analysis of growth prospects across different product types, applications, and regions within the industrial barcode scanner market.

Strategic Analysis: Examination of mergers and acquisitions, new product development, and the competitive landscape in the industrial barcode scanner market.

Competitive Intensity Assessment: Evaluation of industry competitiveness based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Industrial Barcode Scanner Market: Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2017 to 2028

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends (2017-2022) and Forecast (2023-2028)

3.2: Global Industrial Barcode Scanner Market Trends (2017-2022) and Forecast (2023-2028)

3.3: Global Industrial Barcode Scanner Market by Product Type

3.3.1: Mobile Computers

3.3.2: Handheld Scanners

3.3.3: Ring Scanners

3.3.4: Others

3.4: Global Industrial Barcode Scanner Market by Application

3.4.1: Manufacturing

3.4.2: Transportation and Logistics

3.4.3: Retail

3.4.4: Food and Beverages

3.4.5: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2017 to 2028

4.1: Global Industrial Barcode Scanner Market by Region

4.2: North American Industrial Barcode Scanner Market

4.3: European Industrial Barcode Scanner Market

4.4: APAC Industrial Barcode Scanner Market

4.5: RoW Industrial Barcode Scanner Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Industrial Barcode Scanner Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Industrial Barcode Scanner Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Industrial Barcode Scanner Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Advantech

7.2: Bluebird

7.3: CipherLab

7.4: Cognex

7.5: Datalogic S.p.A.

7.6: DENSO

7.7: EUROTECH S.p.A.

