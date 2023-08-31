Global Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Market Assessment 2023-2030: Dominated by Natera, 10x Genomics, Dovetail Genomics, Illumina, and S2 Genomics

Dublin, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Spatial Genomics & Transcriptomics Market Assessment 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global spatial genomics & transcriptomics market is expected to reach USD 574.3 million by 2030. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2023 to 2030. The market is poised for significant growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing potential of spatial genomic analysis as a cancer detection method and the advent of the latest generation of sequencing technology.



The shift toward personalized medicine, which aims to provide tailored healthcare based on individual characteristics, is driving the demand for spatial genomics and transcriptomics. These technologies offer a comprehensive view of the genetic and molecular landscape within patient tissues, enabling precise diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment selection. Spatial genomics and transcriptomics facilitate the identification of specific gene expression patterns associated with disease subtypes, allowing clinicians to make informed decisions about personalized treatment strategies.



The market for spatial genomics & transcriptomics has witnessed significant technological advancements in recent years. Companies have been investing in research and development to improve the accuracy, scalability, and affordability of spatial genomics and transcriptomics platforms. Additionally, the market has seen the introduction of user-friendly and integrated solutions that simplify data analysis and interpretation, making these technologies more accessible to a broader user base.



For instance, in April 2023, Vizgen launched the world's first single-cell spatial genomics platform based on MERFISH technology. The device offers high resolution and maximum efficiency to profile the transcriptome. These advancements have expanded the market potential and attracted investments from both academic and industry sectors.



The spatial transcriptomics technology segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022, owing to their high adoption as compared to spatial genomic methods, for the transcriptomic study of single cells.

The consumables segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, as this segment covers products that are required to run the instruments across various stages of genome mapping from sample preparation to result derivation.

The translational research segment accounted for the highest revenue share in 2022, because the use of spatial omics technologies in translational research may potentially benefit research by providing a thorough analysis of physiology & state of a disease.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be growing at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to the presence of untapped opportunities in the emerging economies of China and India.

A few major market players include Natera Inc.; 10x Genomics; Dovetail Genomics; Illumina, Inc.; and S2 Genomics, Inc.

Drivers Emerging Potential of Spatial Genomic Analysis as a Cancer Diagnostic Tool Advent of the Fourth Generation of Sequencing (In Situ Sequencing) Emerging Players can Boost the Market Competitiveness

Restraints Slow Implementation of Technology Well-Established Workflows for Conventional Genomics & Transcriptomics Analysis



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $232.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $574.3 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.2% Regions Covered Global

