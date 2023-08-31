Demand for Chemical Sensors to Drive US$ 40.1 Billion Market Valuation by 2031 with a Solid 6.8% CAGR: Report by Transparency Market Research Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for chemical sensors was estimated to have acquired US$ 22.4 billion in 2022. It is anticipated to advance with a 6.8% CAGR from 2023 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 40.1 billion.



The rise in the use of self-monitoring devices all over the world is expected to raise the need for chemical sensors in the healthcare industry in the near future. Manufacturers have responded to this trend by creating novel, extremely precise, small sensor technologies. Wearable chemical sensor advances for real-time health monitoring are helping the industry to expand.

Market Snapshot:



Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 22.4 Bn Estimated Value US$ 40.1 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 6.8% Forecast Period 2023-203 No. of Pages 240 Pages Market Segmentation Product Type, Technology, Particle Type, Application, End-use Industry Regions Covered North America,Europe,Asia Pacific,Middle East & Africa,South America Companies Covered ABB,AirTest Technologies Inc.,Emerson Electric Co.,General Electric,Honeywell International Inc.,MSA Safety Incorporated,SenseAir AB,Siemens AG,Smiths Detection Group Ltd,Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,VOCSens

Key Findings of Market Report

Chemical sensor producers are concentrating on high-growth markets such process control, pollution monitoring, car safety systems, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems to increase their market share,

Market statistics are expected to be hampered in the near future by the high installation cost of sensor networks.

During the projection period, the electrochemical technology sector is anticipated to rule.

During the projection period, the liquid particle type segment is most expected to dominate the global market.

Market Trends For Chemical Sensors

The liquid particle type segment is most likely to dominate the global market during the forecast period. Chemical sensors play a critical role in the identification and measurement of various liquid properties, such as substance concentration, composition, and possible pollutants.

The ability to detect liquid particles enables accurate and trustworthy monitoring in a variety of liquid-related applications, including industrial operations, environmental monitoring, and medical diagnostics.

The electrochemical technology sector is anticipated to rule during the projection period. High sensitivity and selectivity are features of this technique that enable precise and dependable target analysis identification.

Fast-responding electrochemical sensors can function at a variety of humidity and temperature conditions. They are therefore appropriate for a variety of applications. Electrochemical sensors use less electricity. They may be added to portable and battery-operated gadgets.

Chemical Sensors Regional Market Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the chemical sensors market in different regions. These are:

North America is anticipated to lead the global market during the forecast period. In 2022, the region represented a sizable portion.

The United States of America has developed into a technologically cutting-edge hub for industrial sensor devices due to the extensive implementation of the Industry 5.0 concepts in American industries. The existence of renowned sensor producers in the nation also contributes to the market's growth.

The size of the chemical sensors market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow over the projected period as a result of an increase in investment within the oil and gas industry, notably in India. In the oil and gas industry, chemical sensing equipment is used to monitor confined places and find leaks. The demand for these devices is thus gaining traction owing to the introduction of new competitors in the market.



Global Chemical Sensors Market: Key Players

The chemical sensors industry is dominated by a small number of well-established companies in a fragmented worldwide environment. Chemical sensors market research analysis shows that manufacturers are employing cutting-edge tactics like product portfolio expansion and mergers & acquisitions to improve their position.

The following companies are well-known participants in the global chemical sensors market:

ABB

AirTest Technologies Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric

Honeywell International Inc.

MSA Safety Incorporated

SenseAir AB

Siemens AG

Smiths Detection Group Ltd

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

VOCSens



Developments by the key players in the global market for chemical sensors are:

Market Player Year Key Developments ABB 2022 Samotics, a Dutch business that specializes in electrical signature analysis (ESA) technology, has acquired a 10% shareholding from ABB.

The goal of this strategic partnership between ABB and Samotics is to improve condition monitoring services.

Samotics technology will be included into ABB's Ability Condition Monitoring service for powertrains, which uses sensor-based technologies to evaluate the performance and health of rotating equipment, in an effort to provide clients with condition monitoring services that are more enhanced. Honeywell International Inc. 2021 An new Optical Caliper Measurement Sensor designed particularly for enhancing the manufacture of Lithium Ion Batteries (LIBs) was introduced by Honeywell International Inc.

With the help of this sensor, the LIB manufacturing process can precisely detect the electrode material thickness at the coating and pressing stations.

This novel sensor is a useful addition to the market since precise thickness assessment guarantees optimum battery performance.

Global Chemical Sensors Market Segmentation

Product Type Dissolved Oxygen Sensor Carbon Dioxide Sensor Carbon Monoxide Sensor Hydrogen Sensor Methane Sensor Others (Nitrogen Oxide Sensor, Hydrogen Sulfide, etc.)

Technology Optical Electrochemical Catalytic Bead Thermal Others (Mass, Biochemical, etc.)

Particle Type Solid Liquid Gas

Application Process Control Emission Monitoring Vehicle Safety System Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) System Home Building Automation Others (Explosion Protection, Homeland Security, etc.)

End-use Industry Oil and Gas Chemical Pharmaceutical Food and Beverage Water and Wastewater Healthcare Others (Paper and Pulp, Automotive, etc.)

By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South America



