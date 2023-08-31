Global Organic Food and Beverages Industry Outlook 2023-2030: Organic Coffee & Tea Market Anticipated to Witness Substantial Growth

Dublin, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Organic Food and Beverages Market Outlook 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global organic food and beverages market size is expected to reach USD 564.22 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.7% over the forecast period. Various health benefits associated with the intake of organic food & beverages and rising health consciousness among consumers have encouraged the growth of the market.



The growing adoption of organic and natural products is linked to their eco-friendly characteristics. Naturally grown food items are more enriched with nutrients, such as vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, and are free of any additives or preservatives that might cause allergic reactions in some people. The rising interest in organic foods and beverages aligns closely with the overarching movement toward sustainability and increased environmental awareness. Organic farming techniques, which emphasize the utilization of natural fertilizers, crop rotation, and the avoidance of synthetic pesticides, play a pivotal role in mitigating the environmental consequences associated with conventional agriculture.



Individuals who prioritize environmental consciousness are naturally inclined towards organic products as a way to endorse and encourage more sustainable farming methods while actively minimizing their ecological impact. The organic fruits and vegetables segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 40.2% in 2022. The segment is projected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period. Moreover, increasing consumption of meat and poultry products is likely to register the fastest CAGR from 2023 to 2030.



Rising concerns regarding artificial additives and preservatives are anticipated to enhance the segment's growth. Non-dairy organic beverages are prepared using sources, such as plant sources like legumes, nuts, and cereals. The segment accounted for a significant share of 33.7% in 2022 as they are used as milk substitutes. Furthermore, initiatives undertaken by various governments around the world to raise awareness about non-GMO and organic products and the growing vegan culture are boosting the demand for non-dairy organic beverages. The global market is fragmented with the presence of a large number of international players and a few regional players.



Organic Food and Beverages Market Highlights

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period. The growth is mainly driven by factors, such as increasing affluence, consumers' awareness about health, advancement in biological farming techniques, and establishment of several international retail stores in developing economies including India and China.

The coffee & tea segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% over the forecast period. Factors, such as preference for organic & natural drinks, increasing health awareness, and changing lifestyles, are boosting the segment growth.

The supermarket/hypermarket segment dominated the market with a share of 60.1% in 2022. The brick-and-mortar stores under this distribution channel and their ability to stock popular brands have been supplementing the growth of this segment.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $208.19 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $564.22 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.7% Regions Covered Global

