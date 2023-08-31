Regional Retail Banking in Europe, 2023 Market Research Report - Key Insights into Country-Specific Strategic Opportunities, Banking Giants, and Market Concentration

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, IRELAND

Dublin, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Regional Retail Banking Analysis by Country, Consumer Credit, Retail Deposits and Residential Mortgages, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Examining Europe's Retail Banking Landscape: Insights into Markets and Trends

This report delves into the European retail banking sector, offering a comparative perspective that sheds light on the similarities and distinctions among markets within the region. It offers a comprehensive overview of key banking players in each market, along with vital banking metrics such as average net interest margin. These insights are complemented by macroeconomic forecasts, offering a glimpse into a country's economic composition and its retail banking sector.

Navigating the Low-Interest Landscape: Impact on Net Interest Margins

The persistent low-interest rate environment in Europe has kept net interest margins subdued. However, a shift in monetary policy is expected to mark the end of this prolonged phase. The anticipated peak of inflation in 2022 sets the stage for its subsiding in 2023, while remaining above the 2% target rate until the latter half of 2025. With European economies poised for a period of stagnation, the impact of interest rate hikes in response to inflation will manifest with a lag, leading to sluggish economic growth in the foreseeable future.

Key Insights into Banking Giants and Market Concentration

Sparkassen in Germany, Credit Agricole in France, and Lloyds Banking Group in the UK emerge as Europe's three largest banks in terms of retail deposits. A pertinent observation is the consistent concentration levels seen in European retail deposit and residential mortgage markets over the past five years. Notably, the Netherlands takes the lead in retail deposit market concentration, attributed to the extended average tenure of Dutch current account customers. Spain, however, presents a different scenario due to Santander's acquisition of Banco Popular, resulting in a significant surge in retail deposit market concentration.

Unlocking the Value of This Report

Stay abreast of macroeconomic trends impacting Europe's retail banking sector, gaining crucial insights into the industry's direction. Identify strategic opportunities by comparing countries based on factors like average net interest margin and market concentration. Develop a nuanced understanding of variations in consumers' research methodologies, tenure patterns, and channel preferences across diverse European countries.

In a landscape where economic currents are shifting, this report equips stakeholders with a compass to navigate the intricacies of Europe's retail banking sector, making informed decisions amid evolving trends.

Key Topics Covered

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Key Data Points
  3. Macroeconomic Outlook
  4. GDP by country
  5. Inflation rate by country
  6. Unemployment rate by country
  7. Cross-country comparison
  8. Retail Deposits and Residential Mortgages
  9. Market concentration
  10. Retail deposits balances
  11. Residential mortgage balances outstanding
  12. Consumer Credit
  13. Credit card balances outstanding
  14. Personal loans balances outstanding
  15. Consumer Survey Data
  16. Channel usage by country
  17. Average customer tenure by country
  18. Customer research methods by country
  19. Investment product ownership by country
  20. Current account product ownership by country
  21. Credit product ownership by country
  22. Insurance product ownership by country
  23. Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

  • Alphabet
  • PwC
  • J.P. Morgan
  • Sparkassen
  • Credit Agricole
  • Lloyds Banking Group
  • Caisse d'Epargne
  • La Caixa
  • Intesa Sanpaolo
  • Banque Populaire
  • La Banque Postale
  • BNP Paribas
  • Deutsche Bank
  • NatWest Group
  • Barclays
  • Nationwide
  • HSBC
  • Santander
  • BBVA
  • Rabobank
  • Credit Mutuel
  • ING

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/urei9l

Source: GlobalData

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

 

        








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Consumer Credit
                            
                            
                                Current Account
                            
                            
                                Mortgages
                            
                            
                                Personal Finance
                            
                            
                                Personal Loan
                            
                            
                                Residential Mortgage
                            
                            
                                Retail Banking
                            
                            
                                Retail Deposits
                            

                



        




    

        

        
Contact Data