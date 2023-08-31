Regional Retail Banking in Europe, 2023 Market Research Report - Key Insights into Country-Specific Strategic Opportunities, Banking Giants, and Market Concentration

Dublin, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Regional Retail Banking Analysis by Country, Consumer Credit, Retail Deposits and Residential Mortgages, 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Examining Europe's Retail Banking Landscape: Insights into Markets and Trends

This report delves into the European retail banking sector, offering a comparative perspective that sheds light on the similarities and distinctions among markets within the region. It offers a comprehensive overview of key banking players in each market, along with vital banking metrics such as average net interest margin. These insights are complemented by macroeconomic forecasts, offering a glimpse into a country's economic composition and its retail banking sector.

Navigating the Low-Interest Landscape: Impact on Net Interest Margins

The persistent low-interest rate environment in Europe has kept net interest margins subdued. However, a shift in monetary policy is expected to mark the end of this prolonged phase. The anticipated peak of inflation in 2022 sets the stage for its subsiding in 2023, while remaining above the 2% target rate until the latter half of 2025. With European economies poised for a period of stagnation, the impact of interest rate hikes in response to inflation will manifest with a lag, leading to sluggish economic growth in the foreseeable future.

Key Insights into Banking Giants and Market Concentration

Sparkassen in Germany, Credit Agricole in France, and Lloyds Banking Group in the UK emerge as Europe's three largest banks in terms of retail deposits. A pertinent observation is the consistent concentration levels seen in European retail deposit and residential mortgage markets over the past five years. Notably, the Netherlands takes the lead in retail deposit market concentration, attributed to the extended average tenure of Dutch current account customers. Spain, however, presents a different scenario due to Santander's acquisition of Banco Popular, resulting in a significant surge in retail deposit market concentration.

Unlocking the Value of This Report

Stay abreast of macroeconomic trends impacting Europe's retail banking sector, gaining crucial insights into the industry's direction. Identify strategic opportunities by comparing countries based on factors like average net interest margin and market concentration. Develop a nuanced understanding of variations in consumers' research methodologies, tenure patterns, and channel preferences across diverse European countries.

In a landscape where economic currents are shifting, this report equips stakeholders with a compass to navigate the intricacies of Europe's retail banking sector, making informed decisions amid evolving trends.

Key Topics Covered

Executive Summary Key Data Points Macroeconomic Outlook GDP by country Inflation rate by country Unemployment rate by country Cross-country comparison Retail Deposits and Residential Mortgages Market concentration Retail deposits balances Residential mortgage balances outstanding Consumer Credit Credit card balances outstanding Personal loans balances outstanding Consumer Survey Data Channel usage by country Average customer tenure by country Customer research methods by country Investment product ownership by country Current account product ownership by country Credit product ownership by country Insurance product ownership by country Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

Alphabet

PwC

J.P. Morgan

Sparkassen

Credit Agricole

Lloyds Banking Group

Caisse d'Epargne

La Caixa

Intesa Sanpaolo

Banque Populaire

La Banque Postale

BNP Paribas

Deutsche Bank

NatWest Group

Barclays

Nationwide

HSBC

Santander

BBVA

Rabobank

Credit Mutuel

ING

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/urei9l



