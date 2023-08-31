LAN cable Market to Hit USD 38,327.68 Million By 2030 | Updated Research By Consegic Business Intelligence

New York, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the research report “Global LAN cable Market ” published by Consegic Business Intelligence, the market was worth USD 13,972.03 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach over USD 38,327.68 Million by the year 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.7%. This growth is attributed to the increasing technological advancements and rising adoption of IoT technology. The market is also driven by the rising trend of digitalization.

LAN cable is a physical plug connection used to connect various devices including computers, printers, scanners, and others. The LAN cable is used to provide high speed internet for data communication with reduced interference. Additionally, the different types of LAN cable include copper cable and fiber optic cable.

Furthermore, the LAN cables are widely used for residential, commercial, and industrial applications for data communication. LAN cables provide high speed and low latency to network communication.

Report Attributes Report Details Market Size By 2030 USD 38,327.68 Million Forecast Period 2023-2030 CAGR (2023-2030) 13.7% Base Year 2022 Study Timeline 2017-2030 Key Players NEXANS, Black Box, Huzhou Shumai Cable Co., Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., FS.com INC, DBA Primus Cable, OTSCable.com Co Ltd., Infinite Electronics, International Inc., Belden Inc., Leoni AG, Relemac, Eaton By Type Copper Cable and Fiber Optic Cable By Cable Type Shielded and Unshielded By Cable Category CAT 5e, CAT 6, CAT 6A, CAT 7, and Others By Application Residential, Commercial, and Industrial Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more. By Geography North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa

Global LAN cable Market Growth Drivers: Rising demand for high-speed internet is driving the growth of LAN cable market

The increasing demand for high-speed internet for data transmission is promoting the growth of LAN cable market. The rising adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) technology also plays a significant role in driving the market growth of LAN cable. Additionally, growing digitalization and home automation trends are promoting the demand for LAN cable.

Restrains: High initial cost is hindering the growth of LAN cable market

The high initial cost is hampering the growth of LAN cable market. The higher category LAN cables are expensive due to enhanced stability. Additionally, fluctuation in raw material prices is also limiting the growth of the LAN cable market.

Opportunity: Rising technological advancements including 5G technology are anticipated to drive the growth of LAN cable market

Increasing technological advancements including 5G technology are expected to promote the growth of LAN cable market. Moreover, increasing adoption of power over ethernet (PoE) technology to control power consumption rate is anticipated to propel the growth of LAN cable market.

Global LAN cable Market Segmentation Details:

Based on Type, the copper cable segment accounted for major market share in LAN cable market in the year 2022 due to increasing adoption of copper cable for cost effectiveness and higher flexibility. Additionally, increasing demand for wide bandwidth and faster data transmission is driving the growth of copper cable segment in LAN cable market.

Based on Cable Type, the unshielded segment is expected to grow during the forecast period due to various factors including easy installation and cost effectiveness. Additionally, rising demand for cost effective data transmission solutions is propelling the growth of unshielded segment in LAN cable market.

Based on Cable Category, CAT 6 segment accounted for major market share in LAN cable market in the year 2022 due to increasing technological advancements to reduce the interference and enhance the speed of data transmission.

Based on Application, the commercial segment accounted for the largest market share in the year 2022 due to rising demand for advanced technologies for fast and reliable data communication at workplaces. Moreover, rising adoption of IoT technology at workplaces is promoting the growth of commercial segment in LAN cable market.

Based on region, North America holds major market share of LAN cable market due to increasing digitalization and rising technological advancements including 5G technology. Moreover, increasing adoption of IoT technology is boosting the growth of LAN cable market in North America region.

Key Market Highlights

Globally, LAN cables are divided based on the type into copper cable and fiber optic cable.

In the context of cable type, the market is separated into shielded and unshielded.

On the basis of cable category, the market is categorized into CAT 5e, CAT 6, CAT 6A, CAT 7, and others.

In the context of application, the market is divided into residential, commercial, and industrial.

The market is geographically divided into five regions: Europe, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Asia Pacific is estimated to support the market growth during the forecast period in terms of the increasing demand for high-speed internet for data communication.

List of Major Global LAN cable Market Players

The market research report examines various market factors to determine the key drivers, limitations, and opportunities affecting market players. The report includes a SWOT analysis, regional analysis, and segment analysis to give a complete view of the market situation. This evaluation helps to identify possible growth opportunities through the implementation of technology, product utilization, business strategies, and the launch of new products. The following are major market players operating in the market environment —

NEXANS Black Box Huzhou Shumai Cable Co., Ltd. Hitachi Ltd. FS.com INC DBA Primus Cable OTSCable.com Co Ltd. Infinite Electronics International Inc. Belden Inc. Leoni AG Relemac Eaton



Global LAN cable Market Segmentation:

By Type Copper Cable Fiber Optic Cable

By Cable Type Shielded Unshielded

By Cable Category CAT 5e CAT 6 CAT 6A CAT 7 Others

By Application Residential Commercial Industrial



Key Questions Covered in the LAN cable Market Report

What is LAN cable Market? LAN cable is a conductor used to connect devices with network for data communication. The LAN cable connection for the devices including computers, printers, scanners, and others to provide seamless and fast data transmission. Additionally, LAN cable is used to offer secured data transmission.

What specific segmentation details are covered in the LAN cable market report, and how is the fastest segment anticipated to impact the market growth? The report consists of segments including type, cable type, cable category, and application. Each segment is projected to have the fastest-growing sub-segment being fueled by industry trends and drivers. For instance, by application segment has commercial sub-segment witnessed fastest growth in LAN cable market.

What specific segmentation details are covered in the LAN cable Market report, and how is the dominating segment impacting the market growth? The report consists of segments including type, cable type, cable category, and application. Each segment is projected to have the fastest-growing sub-segment being fueled by industry trends and drivers. For instance, by type segment has copper cable witnessed largest share in LAN cable market.

Which region/country is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2023-2030? The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR growth during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for high-speed internet for data communication in the region.



Press Releases:- https://www.consegicbusinessintelligence.com/press-release/lan-cable-market

