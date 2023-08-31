Global Respiratory Disease Testing Market Report 2023: Innovations by Abbott, Roche, Philips Healthcare, Siemens, and CareFusion Drive Market Expansion

Dublin, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Respiratory Disease Testing - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Respiratory Disease Testing Market to Reach $4.2 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Respiratory Disease Testing estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Imaging, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.5% CAGR and reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Lung Volume segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $842.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR



The Respiratory Disease Testing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$842.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$873.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR.

Market Scope

The provided data offers a comprehensive analysis of the global healthcare diagnostics market, specifically focusing on hospitals, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and various testing methods related to respiratory diseases. The analysis covers a range of years from 2014 to 2030 and includes information on annual sales figures in US$ million and percentage CAGR for different geographic regions including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

The data is presented through various tables, highlighting past, current, and future trends, as well as a historical review and a 16-year perspective on the market. The analysis encompasses different testing methods, such as spirometry, peak flow, blood gas, and other tests, providing insights into value sales percentage breakdown for specified regions for the years 2014, 2023, and 2030.

This data serves to outline the trends and growth opportunities in the field of healthcare diagnostics across different global regions and testing methods.



Market Overview

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Respiratory Disease Testing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Select Competitors (Total 12 Featured)

Abbott Laboratories

Affymetrix, Inc.

Alere, Inc.

CareFusion Corporation

Carestream Health, Inc.

Cepheid, Inc.

Cosmed Srl

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

GE Healthcare

Medtronic PLC

MGC Diagnostics Corporation

ndd Medizintechnik AG

Nihon Kohden Corporation

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Philips Healthcare

SDI Diagnostics

Seegene, Inc.

Siemens Healthineers

Smiths Medical



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 158 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $3.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.9% Regions Covered Global



