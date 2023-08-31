The global air purifier market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.76% from 2022 to 2028.

New York, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Air Purifier Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05932559/?utm_source=GNW

The U.S. government has implemented air quality programs for residential and industrial safety. Moreover, California Air Resources Board (CARB) sets California Ambient Air Quality Standards to protect the public from the harmful effects of air pollution.

Such programs and activities not only help to raise public awareness but also play an important role in bringing the attention of international organizations to the future and present threats of air pollution that the world faces. Many government and non-governmental organizations work to bring the attention of the national and global communities to the devastating effects of air pollution on the health of living beings and the environment.



Increase in Urbanization



Urbanization refers to the increase in the population percentage in urban areas. More than 50% of the global population lives in urban areas. With the rapid development of the economy and the acceleration of urbanization and industrialization, the concern about environmental pollution has increased. The rising population in cities has a strong impact on air quality. Moreover, the growing number of vehicles that release emissions is also anticipated to generate demand for air purifiers. Thus, with the increase in urbanization and growing consumer awareness, the global air purifier market is expected to grow.



SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS



INSIGHTS BY APPLICATION TYPE



The global air purifier market by the application can be segmented into residential, office spaces, hospitals, hospitality, airports, educational institutes, shopping malls, gyms & fitness centers, government centers, and others. The residential application segment dominated the global air purifier market in 2022. With the increase in home pollutants, there is a high demand for residential air purifiers. These pollutants generally occur by smoke, cooking fuels, personal product such as deodorants, mosquito coils, and other products at home. Indoor air pollution is considered one of the top five environmental health risks. Therefore, the demand for residential air purifiers is expected to increase in regions with particularly high pollution.



INSIGHTS BY TECHNOLOGY TYPE



The global air purifier market by HEPA technology held the largest technology segmental share. HEPA and activated carbon purifiers are filter-based air purifiers, and ionic technology is the filter-less technology used in air purifiers. The demand for HEPA filters is increasing as they effectively remove small particles and pollutants. However, these filters require high maintenance and replacement every three to four months. The applications of HEPA filters consist of commercial spaces and various industrial and residential spaces.



Segmentation by Technology



• HEPA

• IONIC

• Activated Carbon

• Photocatalytic

• Ultraviolet

• Electrostatic Precipitators

• Other Technologies



INSIGHTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



The online distribution held most of the global air purifier market share in 2022. The segment is booming as e-commerce channels are witnessing increased sales. The demand for air purifiers has increased with rising air pollution in various cities worldwide. Increased sales of these air purifiers have been witnessed in almost all countries, including China, the U.S., India, Canada, and others. Companies have witnessed high growth in online sales since the pandemic, and online sales of air purifiers are expected to grow during the forecast period. Further, offline stores also act as a major platform for air purifier sales. However, sales by online channels are expected to see an increase in the future.



Segmentation by Distribution Channel



• Online

• Offline



INSIGHTS BY CADR



The global air purifier market by distribution CADR can be broadly classified as medium, low, and high. The CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) indicates the air volume filtered by an air purifier. CADR ratings compare the amount of clean air from the air purifiers; the higher the CADR ratings, the more efficient is the air purifier. The medium CAGR accounts for the largest segmental share. CADR is measured in CFM or cubic feet per minute. In Asian and European countries, the CADR is measured in cubic meters per hour.



Segmentation by CADR



• Medium

• High

• Low



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

APAC dominated the global air purifier market share, growing at a CAGR of 12.96% during the forecast period. China, Japan, South Korea, and India are some of the growing markets of air purifiers in APAC. Major developments have occurred due to the rise in pollution rates in these countries. The knowledge gap has challenged consumers and manufacturers to penetrate the market quickly. However, with the increase in consumer awareness about the different types of air purifiers for eliminating toxic gases in the environment, the demand is expected to increase. Commercial and industrial are expected to have a higher penetration rate, particularly in hospitals, hotels, offices, and other healthcare sectors.



Segmentation by Geography



• APAC

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o India

o Singapore

• Europe

o Germany

o The U.K.

o France

o Russia

o Italy

o Spain

o Poland

• North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Turkey

o South Africa

o Egypt

o Kenya

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

o Chile

o Columbia



COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



The global air purifier market is in a growth stage, and it has achieved popularity and high penetration in many countries, such as China, India, and the United States. The market has more players in these regions, making it more fragmented with intense competition. Major APAC, Europe, and North American players account for over 60% of the overall market. On the contrary, no significant players exist in countries such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia. There is an immense opportunity for vendors to expand their business in high-polluting areas and densely populated areas. Some European countries are under-penetrated, with a large potential to be addressed.



Key Company Profiles



• Blue Star

• Philips

• Whirlpool

• Midea Group

• Daikin

• Siemens AG

• Dyson



Other Prominent Vendors



• Aldes

• Rabbit Air

• Bosch

• CIAT

• Sharp

• Systemair

• A.O. Smith

• Johnson Controls

• Panasonic

• Unilever

• Swegon

• Hitachi

• Vent-Axia

• Lennox

• Coway

• Honeywell

• Oransi

• Trox

• IQAir

• Samsung

• LG

• Eureka Forbes

• Camfil

• 3M

• Aerus

• Airpura

• Pro Breeze

• HoMedics

• Boneco

• Lasko

• Winix

• Levoit

• Pure Enrichment

• AllerAir

• GreenTech

• Novaerus

• Bionaire

• Vesync

• Molekule

• Kent RO



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



1. How big is the air purifier market?

2. What is the growth rate of the global air purifier market?

3. What are the growing trends in the air purifier industry?

4. Which region holds the most significant global air purifier market share?

5. Who are the key players in the global air purifier market?

