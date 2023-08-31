New, Pre-Owned, and Rental Agriculture Equipment Market to Reach $4,34,210 Million, Globally, by 2032 at 5.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

New Castle, Delaware, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “New, Pre-Owned, And Rental Agriculture Equipment Market by Sales Type (New, Pre-owned, and Rental), and Application (Heavy, and Compact): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032”. According to the report, the global new, pre-owned, and rental agriculture equipment market was valued at $ 2,36,567 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $4,34,210 million by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2032.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/144923

The field of agricultural machinery has emerged with the significant advancements in technologies in the recent few years. With agricultural equipment, the agriculture sector is becoming more mechanized, which in turn, is making the industry and everyone involved in it profitable in every possible ways.

Prime determinants of growth

Precision farming includes information- & technology-based farm management, which identifies, analyzes, and manages crop production activities. Furthermore, the implementation of precision farming enables sustainability, profitability, and protection of land resources. In addition, rental agriculture equipment is expected to drive the market. Agriculture equipment is expensive; hence, customers who do not require the equipment continuously or for the long term opt for rental equipment instead of purchasing it. In addition, not all customers can afford to buy such expensive equipment. Governments of various nations offer support for the development of agricultural activities, including subsidies for acquiring equipment and seeds. Developing nations, such as India, offer various subsidies, loan waiver schemes, and other such facilities to improve agriculture production. These programs are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the new, pre-owned, and rental agriculture equipment market during the forecast period.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2020 $ 2,36,567 million Market Size in 2032 $ 4,34,210 million CAGR 5.2% No. of Pages in Report 240 Segments covered Sales Type, Application, and Region. Drivers Increase in adoption of precision farming. Reduction of expenses such as maintenance cost, labor cost, and operational costs. No high ownership cost & financial constraints. Surge in population. Opportunities Government support for the development of agricultural activities. Restraints Lack of skilled and qualified operators. Lack of information about efficient agriculture equipment among farmers.

Covid-19 Scenario

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent global lockdowns, the new, pre-owned, and rental agriculture equipment market faced a downturn.

However, as the global situation started to improve, the demand for new, pre-owned, and rental agriculture equipment was restored back. This, in turn, presented various growth opportunities for companies operating in the new, pre-owned, and rental agriculture equipment market.

Buy This Research Report (240 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures):

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/eea2ad032df32b740ac7a9a666d8ce76

The new segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on sales type, the new segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the global new, pre-owned, and rental agriculture equipment market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to a rise in the use of new, pre-owned, and rental agriculture equipment for the farming sector. However, the rental segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.7% from 2020 to 2032, owing to increasing demand for used equipment from customers having budget constraints.

The heavy segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on application, the heavy segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global new, pre-owned, and rental agriculture equipment market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period owing to increasing demand for heavy agriculture equipment for farming application. In addition, compact segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2032, owing to increasing farming activity and ease of availability of the loan with low interest to purchase new equipment.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global new, pre-owned, and rental agriculture equipment market revenue, owing to technological advancements and increased government support in the region. However, Middle East is also expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2032, owing to the increasing demand for food due to the rising population in developing countries such as Latin America, the Middle East, and others.

Enquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/144923

Leading Market Players: -

Agrostroj Pelhimov A.s.

Alamo Group Inc.

CNH industrial

Deere & Company

J C Bamford Excavators Ltd. (JCB)

Kubota Corporation

Mahindra & Mahindra

Pacific Ag Rentals

SDF S.p.A.

Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global new, pre-owned, and rental agriculture equipment market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, acquisitions, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.





Trending Reports in Agriculture Equipment Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Earthmoving Equipment Market: Global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2023-2030

Farm Equipment Rental Market: Global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2023-2030

Mobile Hydraulic Equipment Market: Global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2023-2030

Pre harvest Equipment Market: Global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2023-2030

Agriculture, Construction and Mining Machinery Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

United States

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com