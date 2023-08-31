North America Online Dating Services Market Report 2023: Market was Valued at $2.8 Billion in 2022 - Outlook to 2028

Dublin, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Online Dating Services Market Outlook, 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.North

North America Online Dating Services Market Outlook, 2028 the market was valued at USD 2.8 Billion in 2022.

As technology evolved, the advent of smartphones revolutionised the industry, giving rise to the dominance of mobile dating apps. The North America online dating services market has come a long way since its inception. From the early days of desktop websites to the mobile app revolution, the industry has witnessed tremendous growth and evolution.

With apps like ChristianMingle, JDate, Farmers Only, Grindr, and SilverSingles, businesses have specifically targeted niche communities as well as various religious, ethnic, and age groupings.

The lucrative services provided by these online dating services raise the enrolment or sign-up rate of the target audience, which stimulates the growth of the local dating services industry. Additionally, local online dating sites are designed to pair together people who share similar interests.

Furthermore, it is anticipated that major developments in internet advertising tools and consumer interest tracing techniques would support industry expansion. Since the COVID-19 epidemic, there has been an increase in demand for the incorporation of cutting-edge technologies, including the introduction of Blind Date via online dating applications.

However, given that a number of female users from the area have voiced worries about harassment, the market has faced difficulties in safeguarding the safety of a number of consumers. Through history, the methods people use to find romantic partners have changed. The expansion of mobile apps and online dating sites has furthered this transition.

A further indication of the potential for the market for online dating services to grow soon is the on-going effort made by the major market participants to develop and offer innovative, personalised services to its users. Companies are growing their offerings in response to rising consumer demand, which has prompted the integration of new services on their platforms in an effort to draw in more users and achieve traction in the market, which will help the market grow.

The days leading up to Valentine's Day witness a surge in online dating activity in North America. Many singles are motivated to find a romantic partner before the holiday, leading to an increase in sign-ups and interactions on dating platforms.



Market Dynamics

Market Drivers:

North America has one of the highest internet and smartphone penetration rates globally. The widespread availability of high-speed internet and the increasing use of smartphones have significantly contributed to the growth of the online dating services market in the region.

Over the years, there has been a shift in societal attitudes towards online dating in North America. As online dating becomes more widely accepted and normalized, more people are willing to try it, leading to an increase in the user base and market growth.

Market Restraints:

The online dating services market in North America is highly competitive, with several established players and new entrants vying for market share. This intense competition can lead to pricing pressure and reduced profit margins for companies operating in the sector.

Some users in North America may experience online dating fatigue and burnout due to the repetitive nature of the process or the lack of success in finding compatible matches. This can result in reduced user retention and engagement on dating platforms.

Market Trends:

Many North American online dating platforms have been incorporating artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced matchmaking algorithms to improve the accuracy of matching potential partners. This leads to more relevant and compatible matches for users, enhancing the overall user experience.

Some online dating services in North America have adopted gamification elements to engage users and make the dating experience more enjoyable. This trend includes features such as swipe-based matching, quizzes, and rewards for active user participation.

Considered in this report

Geography: North America

Historic year: 2017

Base year: 2022

Estimated year: 2023

Forecast year: 2028

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Secondary Research

2.2. Primary Data Collection

2.3. Market Formation & Validation

2.4. Report Writing, Quality Check & Delivery



3. Market Structure

3.1. Market Considerate

3.2. Assumptions

3.3. Limitations

3.4. Abbreviations

3.5. Sources

3.6. Definitions



4. Economic /Demographic Snapshot



5. Global Online Dating Services Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size By Value

5.2. Market Share By Region

5.3. Market Size and Forecast, By Geography

5.4. Market Size and Forecast, By Services

5.5. Market Size and Forecast, By Subscription

5.6. Market Size and Forecast, By Demographics



6. North America Online Dating Services Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size By Value

6.2. Market Share By Country

6.3. Market Size and Forecast, By Services

6.4. Market Size and Forecast, By Subscription

6.5. Market Size and Forecast, By Demographics



7. Market Dynamics

7.1. Market Drivers & Opportunities

7.2. Market Restraints & Challenges

7.3. Market Trends

7.4. Covid-19 Effect

7.5. Supply chain Analysis

7.6. Policy & Regulatory Framework

7.7. Industry Experts Views

7.8. United States Online Dating Services Market Outlook

7.8.1. Market Size By Value

7.8.2. Market Size and Forecast By Services

7.8.3. Market Size and Forecast By Subscription

7.8.4. Market Size and Forecast By Demographics

7.9. Canada Online Dating Services Market Outlook

7.10. Mexico Online Dating Services Market Outlook



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Competitive Dashboard

8.2. Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

8.3. Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2022

8.4. Key Players Market Positioning Matrix

8.5. Porter's Five Forces



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/enoh30

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.