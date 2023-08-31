PANASONIC TOUGHBOOK EXHIBITS ITS LATEST MILITARY SOLUTIONS AT DEFENCE AND SECURITY EQUIPMENT INTERNATIONAL

Panasonic TOUGHBOOK will showcase its range of military-grade devices that will continue to shape the future of the defence sector.

BRACKNELL, UK. 31st August 2023 – Panasonic TOUGHBOOK will be attending and showcasing its latest state-of-the-art military solutions at this year’s Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) show at Excel in London between 12th and 15th September 2023. The event brings together governments, armed forces and global industry leaders across the defence and security industries, providing an opportunity to engage and learn about the latest, innovative technology and trends in the market.

Panasonic TOUGHBOOK defence solutions ensure armed forces can stay connected in mission-critical situations and receive all-important situational awareness when they need it most.

During DSEI, Panasonic will showcase its TOUGHBOOK G2 and its ability to control drones, in cooperation with Horus Technology. This next-generation rugged device enables easy and reliable connection to drones and unmanned autonomous vehicles. The device has a wireless GPS and 4G/5G connectivity, to streamline mobilisation, undertake surveillance and support military and disaster relief operations.

Throughout the event, Panasonic TOUGHBOOK will also exhibit:

TOUGHBOOK 40: The ultimate 14" fully rugged notebook is designed for Defence. Its modular design allows mobile workers to modify the device quickly and easily for different challenges by equipping 7 expansion areas. The powerful device is built for use in the most extreme conditions with a battery life of up to 36 hours to support military operations.

The ultimate 14" fully rugged notebook is designed for Defence. Its modular design allows mobile workers to modify the device quickly and easily for different challenges by equipping 7 expansion areas. The powerful device is built for use in the most extreme conditions with a battery life of up to 36 hours to support military operations. Security Solutions | Viasat SSD Custom Caddy: Panasonic rugged notebooks can be equipped with the Eclypt® Core Encrypted Internal Solid-State Drive from global communications company Viasat, making TOUGHBOOK 40 and TOUGHBOOK 55 unrivalled in their capabilities for the defence sector.



Panasonic rugged notebooks can be equipped with the Eclypt® Core Encrypted Internal Solid-State Drive from global communications company Viasat, making TOUGHBOOK 40 and TOUGHBOOK 55 unrivalled in their capabilities for the defence sector. Military-Specific Solutions: The new TOUGHBOOK 40 Military dock, in association with roda computer GmbH, that provides maximum flexibility and easy vehicle integration thanks to military interfaces.

The new TOUGHBOOK 40 Military dock, in association with roda computer GmbH, that provides maximum flexibility and easy vehicle integration thanks to military interfaces. TOUGHBOOK 33 2-in-1 Detachable: The 12.0" fully rugged notebook with hot swappable twin batteries, detachable keyboard with optional backlit keys, and highly configurable capabilities brings unrivalled flexibility and performance for mobile business computing. It’s perfectly suited for field service workers, maintenance and service technicians in utilities and telecommunications, as well as government agencies, defence, police and other emergency services.



The 12.0" fully rugged notebook with hot swappable twin batteries, detachable keyboard with optional backlit keys, and highly configurable capabilities brings unrivalled flexibility and performance for mobile business computing. It’s perfectly suited for field service workers, maintenance and service technicians in utilities and telecommunications, as well as government agencies, defence, police and other emergency services. In-Vehicle Solutions | Custom designed mount: The new TOUGHBOOK 40 MIL 38999 Mounting Plate and the TOUGHBOOK G2 Military Tablet Enclosure with fast docking and integrated military connectors.

The new TOUGHBOOK 40 MIL 38999 Mounting Plate and the TOUGHBOOK G2 Military Tablet Enclosure with fast docking and integrated military connectors. TOUGHBOOK 55 HD Model: The most versatile 14" rugged TOUGHBOOK ever built, but doesn't compromise on durability, with a unique 'honeycomb' design for improved strength and splash resistant design. The TOUGHBOOK 55 is outstanding in terms of its flexibility, making it easier for customers to configure the device exactly as required. Breaking the mould for rugged notebooks, the TOUGHBOOK 55 is equipped with Windows 11 Pro and the new 11th generation Intel® Core™ i5 vPro™ processor which delivers faster computing power.

Charlotte Langridge, Public Sector Business Manager for Defence and Police in the UK and Ireland at Panasonic TOUGHBOOK, comments: ‘’We are really excited to be bringing the latest devices to the UK’s leading defence technology event in DSEI; there is a lot of demand for our highly secure, rugged and modular flexible devices as market needs grow every day.”

Panasonic TOUGHBOOK will also have live demonstrations, virtual simulations and product testing to showcase how it delivers, whatever the mission. It is based on stand H1-670. To book a meeting with the military digitisation team and claim your free mini drone, please click here .

