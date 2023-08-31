The global robotic dentistry market is projected to reach USD 1.0 billion in 2028 from USD 0.4 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 17.3%

New York, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Robotic Dentistry Market by Product and Services, Application, End User & Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06488650/?utm_source=GNW





By product & Service, the robot-assisted system and software market is the larger segment in the robotic dentistry market in 2022.

Standalone robot, robot-assisted system, and software and services.The robot-assisted system and software occupied the larger share of the robotic dentistry market in 2022.



The robot-assisted system and software are less time-consuming and provide more accurate results for dental treatment.These factors are the major reasons for their higher growth.



Additionally, the rapidly growing aging population and the increasing number of dental disorders and diseases are some of the major growth drivers for this segment.



Among application segments, the implantology segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment from 2023 to 2028.

Out of the application segment, the implantology segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2028.Factors such as the rising number of population suffering from dental diseases are contributing to the growth of the robotic dentistry market.



Robotic dentistry has become widely used in implantology, which has considerably increased the availability of robot-assisted system and software, and the growing number of people opting for various dental procedures are expected to drive the demand for robotic dentistry in this application segment contributing to the growth of this market.

In 2022, North America accounted for the largest share of the robotic dentistry market. “



The primary factors driving the growth of the North American robotic dentistry market include the rising geriatric population and the growing expenditure of the government on oral healthcare across the region.The growing availability of reimbursement policies is favorable and contributes to the growth of the robotic dentistry market.



There is certain growth in the number of dental hospitals and clinics, which also contributes to the growth of the market.



All the above-mentioned factors, and the introduction of advanced and new technologies, are contributing to the growth of the robotic dentistry market.



A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for the robotic dentistry market is provided below:

• By Company Type (Supply-side): Tier 1: 35%, Tier 2: 40%, and Tier 3: 25%

• By Designation: C-level: 20%, Director-level: 35%, and Others: 45%

• By Region: North America: 30%, Europe: 27%, Asia-Pacific: 25%, Latin America: 10%, and Middle East and Africa: 8%



The key players in the robotic dentistry market include Planmeca Oy (Finland), Align Technology Inc. (US), Intuitive Surgical Inc (US), DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (US), and Envista Holdings Inc. (US).



Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the robotic dentistry market and aims to estimate the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as end-user, application, region, and type. The report also includes a competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



