The Electric Boats Market size is projected to grow from USD 3.3 billion in 2023 to USD 7.7 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 13.0% from 2023 to 2030

One of the primary reasons for the growth of electric boats in the recreational boating market is the increasing emphasis on environmental sustainability. Electric boats produce zero emissions during operation, which is appealing to environmentally conscious consumers who want to reduce their carbon footprint and minimize the impact on water ecosystems.



The <5 kW range is projected to lead the market during the forecast period.

Many low-power electric boats are designed for use on calm waters, such as urban lakes, rivers, and inland waterways.These boats are well-suited for leisurely cruising, sightseeing, and recreational activities in areas where high speeds and long ranges are not necessary.



Low-power electric boats tend to have shorter ranges compared to high-power boats.However, for activities like short tours, fishing trips, or simple relaxation on the water, the range of a low-power electric boat is often sufficient.



Users may not require long-distance travel capabilities.



The <20 ft is projected to lead Electric Boats Market during the forecast period.

Smaller electric boats are often well-suited for urban and recreational use, such as cruising on calm lakes, rivers, and canals.They are ideal for short trips, leisurely sightseeing, and enjoying time on the water close to urban centers.



Electric boats under 20 feet align with the growing emphasis on sustainable transportation options. They emit zero emissions and have a lower environmental impact compared to boats powered by fossil fuels, making them appealing to environmentally conscious consumers.



North America is expected to account for the largest market share in 2023

The Electric Boats Market has been studied for the regions North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.North America is expected to have the highest market share during the forecast period.



Norway is one of the fastest-growing countries in the Electric Boats Market . All major countries in the region are major contributors to the overall North American market based on regulations supporting the shift towards electrification or supporting infrastructure.



Prominent companies include Brunswick Corporation (US), Groupe Beneteau (France), Greenline Yachts (Slovenia), Candela (Sweden), and Silent Yachts (Austria). among others.



