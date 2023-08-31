The optical satellite communication market is valued at USD 282 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 1134 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 32.1% from 2023 to 2028

New York, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Optical Satellite Communication Market by Type, Component, Application, Laser Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06488647/?utm_source=GNW

With the rise of data-intensive applications such as high-definition video streaming, virtual reality, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, efficient and high-capacity communication channels are required. The ability of optical communication to manage enormous data volumes makes it a favored alternative. For inter-satellite communication, optical communication is being investigated, which would allow for faster data transfer between satellites in orbit. This is critical for missions such as space exploration, Earth observation, and scientific study. Laser technology, optical components, and modulation techniques are all improving, making optical satellite communication more realistic and cost-effective. These advances are lowering entry barriers and propelling market expansion.



Private enterprises and startups are realizing the value of optical satellite communication for a variety of applications ranging from commercial satellite services to space tourism. This has increased investment and innovation & is helping to propel the sector forward.



Optical satellite communication is increasingly being integrated with terrestrial optical networks.This integration has the potential to improve overall communication infrastructure by enabling smooth data flow between satellites and terrestrial networks.



FSO, or free-space optical communication, is a method that employs light to transfer data through free space (air or vacuum). This technology is being researched for the purpose of building high-speed communication linkages between satellites, satellite-to-ground stations, and even aircraft and satellites.



Based on application, the telecommunication & cellular backhaul segment is projected to register the highest during the forecast period 2023-2028.

Backhaul technology advancements, including higher-capacity fiber optics and microwave lines, enable more efficient data transfer and lower latency, making them critical components for optical satellite communication.The epidemic of COVID-19 in 2020 has hastened the adoption of remote work and online collaboration solutions.



As a result, the need for robust and high-speed connections increased, putting pressure on communications networks to expand their backhaul capacity. In 2021, 5G network implementation is well underway, requiring a denser network of smaller cells to provide the promised fast data rates and minimal latency, optical satellite communication is certainly going to play a key role in the implementation of such services.

Based on laser type, the GaAs laser segment is to lead the market during the forecast period 2023-2028

Due to its unique features, gallium arsenide (GaAs) lasers dominate this category for certain applications in optical satellite communication.GaAs is a compound semiconductor material that has been used in the construction of lasers such as diode lasers and vertical-cavity surface-emitting lasers (VCSELs).



The ability of GaAs lasers to emit light in the near-infrared spectrum, which is well-suited for optical communication applications, is a fundamental advantage.They are also temperature stable and can run at reasonably high temperatures without substantial performance deterioration.



These characteristics make GaAs lasers appropriate for use in space conditions with temperature changes.



The North American market is projected to contribute the most significant share from 2023 to 2028 in the Optical satellite communication market.

Telecommunications, television, weather monitoring, crisis management, and other businesses rely extensively on satellite communication in North America.The need for dependable and fast communication in these industries may have pushed the use of optical satellite communication technologies.



In North America, universities, research organizations, and commercial enterprises frequently combine to promote technology.This collaborative environment has the potential to speed the development and acceptance of innovative technologies such as optical satellite communication.



North America has a thriving aerospace and defense industry, with a particular emphasis on satellite technology. Established firms, research organizations, and government agencies have all contributed to the development and deployment of advanced satellite communication technologies, including optical communication.



The break-up of the profile of primary participants in the Optical satellite communication market:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C Level – 35%, Director Level – 25%, and Others – 40%

• By Region: North America – 40%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 30%, Middle East & Africa – 5%, Latin America – 5%



Major companies profiled in the report include Ball Corporation (US), Minaric AG (Switzerland), Atlas space operations, INC (US), SpaceMicro (US), and Tesat Spacecom GMBH (Germany), among others.



Research Coverage:

This market study covers the Optical satellite communication market across various segments and subsegments.It aims to estimate this market’s size and growth potential across different parts based on type, components, application, laser type, and region.



This study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, their company profiles, key observations related to their product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies they adopted.



Reasons to buy this report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall optical satellite communication market.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the market pulse and provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing launch of low earth orbit (LEO) satellites and constellations of satellites for communications applications, increasing usage of laser-based satellite connection, and Increasing demand for Quantum Key Distribution, Inter-Satellite Links (ISLs). The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Drivers: Market Drivers such as the Increasing demand for Quantum Key Distribution, the need for secure communication, and other drivers covered in the report.

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on optical satellite communication offered by the top players in the market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the optical satellite communication market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the optical satellite communication market across varied regions.

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the optical satellite communication market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the optical satellite communication market

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06488647/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________