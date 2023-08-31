Nasdaq Copenhagen

Nikolaj Plads 6

DK-1067 Copenhagen K

Copenhagen, 31 August 2023

ANNOUNCEMENT no. 9/2023

INTERIM REPORT, H1 2023

The company have today published the Interim Report for H1 2023 (covering the period from 1 January 2023 to 30 June 2023). The Interim Report is attached to this company announcement and can be downloaded from the company’s website www.cemat.dk .

Cemat A/S

Jaroslaw Lipinski

CEO

This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language

version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.

