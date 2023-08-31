Global Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Market Size to Exceed USD 58.9 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 12.7%

New York, United States , Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Market Size is to grow from USD 17.88 Billion in 2022 to USD 58.9 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.7% during the projected period. The rising adoption of water purifying devices with various technologies such as reverse osmosis systems, ultrafiltration systems, distillation systems, disinfection methods, filtration methods, ion exchange, and others in applications such as residential and non-residential are expected to boost the demand for the point-of-use water treatment systems market during the forecast period.

Water treatment systems at the point of use (POU) are often built shortly before the water is used for drinking, cooking, or in a laboratory that requires highly cleansed water. Water filtration systems at the point of use (PoU) are simple to use, easy to install, and take up little space. Because they are user-friendly, low-cost, low-maintenance, and grid-independent, point-of-use (POU) systems are significant water-treatment choices in impoverished areas. Furthermore, as a result of the recent growth of the Internet of Things, smart water filtration systems have arisen as an emerging technology paradigm in the water purification industry. These cognitive purifiers are meant to outperform typical filters like reverse osmosis and UV water filtering systems. However, the high initial investment and ongoing operational costs of these systems have limited their popularity among domestic consumers.

The counter-top unit segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period.

On the basis of product type, the global point-of-use water treatment systems market is segmented into the tabletop pitchers, faucet-mounted filters, counter-top units, under-the-sink filters, and others. Among these, the counter-top unit segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share of 38.6% over the forecast period. On-counter filters are another name for counter-top filters. The filters are installed on the counter and have a direct connection to the tap. Reverse osmosis and carbon activation processes are used in countertop units.

The reverse osmosis systems segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period.

On the basis of technology type, the global point of use water treatment systems market is segmented into reverse osmosis systems, ultrafiltration systems, distillation systems, disinfection methods, filtration methods, ion exchange, and others. Among these, the reverse osmosis systems segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period. The widespread usage of this technology, as well as its ease of installation and use, can be attributed to the increase in demand.

The residential segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 57.2% over the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the global point-of-use water (POU) treatment systems market is segmented into residential and non-residential. Among these, the residential segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share of 57.2% over the forecast period. The adoption of point-of-use water treatment technologies to provide drinking water for domestic consumption is the primary concern of residential usage. The home water treatment sector is expected to grow fast due to the increased demand for treated drinking water, the removal of poor taste, odor, and coloring, suspended particles, biodegradable organics, and hazardous microorganisms.

Asia Pacific dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is dominating the market with more than 38.7% market share over the forecast period. The market for point-of-use water treatment systems in Asia Pacific is primarily driven by China, India, and ASEAN countries, which are grappling with concerns regarding treated water, rapid urbanization, and economic expansion. During the forecast period, the North American market is expected to rise at a rapid CAGR. North America is a highly developed market with a high level of consumer awareness about the importance of a healthy lifestyle and clean drinking water.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Market include LG Electronics, Coway Co. Ltd., Best Water Technology AG, Toray Industries Pentair PLC, Honeywell International, Panasonic Corporation, Unilever PLC, A.O. Smith, Culligan, Amway Corp, 3M, Pentair, Koninklijke Philips N.V., EcoWater Systems LLC, Katadyn Group, Kent RO Systems Ltd., and among others.

Recent Developments

On January 2023, Coway Co., Ltd., "The Best Life Solution Company," announced that the Neo Plus Water Purifier CHP-264L has received NSF-JWPA P508 certification for its water filtering capacity in low-water pressure locations. Coway is now the world's first water purifier manufacturer to be NSF-JWPA P508 certified. The NSF-JWPA P508 procedure assesses the performance of point-of-use (POU) systems in places with low water pressure.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Market, Product Type Analysis

Tabletop Pitchers

Faucet-Mounted Filters

Counter-Top Units

Under-The-Sink Filters

Others

Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Market, Technology Type Analysis

Reverse Osmosis Systems

Ultrafiltration Systems

Distillation Systems

Disinfection Methods

Filtration Methods

Ion Exchange

Others

Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Market, Application Analysis

Residential

Non-Residential

Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



