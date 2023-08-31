BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes – Inside information: The final report of the additional audit received from the Notified Body

BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc, Company announcement, insider information, 31 August 2023 at 1:30 p.m. (EET)



BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes – Inside information: The report of the additional audit received from the Notified Body

The CE marking process includes two main streams: approval of the quality system and product approval.

Regarding the approval of the quality system, the Notified Body has now completed the two required audits (in November 2022 and March 2023) and an additional audit on August 29-30, 2023. The authorities delivered their audit report to the company on August 30, 2023.

According to the audit report, the company has successfully completed all the required major additional measures. The company must submit a plan for the completion of the four remaining minor open measures within two weeks, i.e. by 13 September. According to the management's assessment, the open minor measures can be resolved.

BBS will provide an updated schedule for the approval of the quality system following the approval of the plan by the authorities.

Previously published announcements related to the CE marking application

26 May 2023 – Inside information – Positive decision received on the product classification, schedule for the quality system approval to be updated

27 March 2023 – Inside information: The final report of the second audit received from the Notified Body, CE marking process may continue and CE marking approval continues to be expected during 2023

30 December 2022 – Insider information: BBS updates estimate of the CE marking approval schedule of ARTEBONE® Paste

18 November 2022 – Inside information: The first audit completed by the Notified Body, CE marking process may continue as planned

9 March 2022 – BBS Bioactive Bone Substitutes Plc has filed the CE-marking application of Artebone® bone void filler to the authorities





