Global Radiodermatitis Market 2023-2028: Reducing Radiotherapy Side Effects - Acelity LP, BMG Pharma, and PuriCore Focus on Advancing Treatments

Dublin, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Radiodermatitis Market (2023-2028) by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19 and Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The worldwide Radiodermatitis market is poised for substantial expansion, projected to grow from USD 524.76 million in 2023 to USD 641.54 million by 2028, indicating a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during the forecast period.

Market Overview

Radiodermatitis, a skin condition caused by ionizing radiation used in cancer therapies like radiotherapy, leads to inflammation, redness, itching, and even blisters or ulcers. Proper skincare during therapy is essential for symptom relief and enhancing patients' quality of life.

Market Dynamics

The aging population is a major driver of radiodermatitis treatments. The rising incidence of cancer with age increases the demand for treatment, particularly as older individuals may have more vulnerable skin. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of cancer cases and the growing use of radiotherapy contribute to market growth.

Market Segmentations

The market is segmented by product (Topical, Oral Drugs, Dressings), distribution channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy), and geography (Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, Asia-Pacific). Topical products, such as corticosteroids and creams, hold a significant market share, and Hospital Pharmacies play a crucial role in distribution.

Recent Developments

Recent developments include Helsinn's financing agreement with Oberland Capital and Perrigo's completion of the acquisition of HRA Pharma.

Conclusion

The global Radiodermatitis market is set for growth driven by factors like the aging population, rising cancer prevalence, and the increased use of radiotherapy. Although challenges exist, opportunities arise from the demand for reduced radiation therapy side effects, creating a market for innovative products and solutions.

Companies Mentioned

Acelity LP Inc.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Advancis Medical

Alliqua BioMedical, Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Bayer Ag

BMG Pharma S.p.A.

Convatec Group PLC

Derma Sciences Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Helsinn Healthcare SA

Medline Industries, Inc.

Molnlycke Health Care AB

Mylan N.V.

Perrigo Company plc

PuriCore Inc.

RDT Pacific

Smith & Nephew PLC

Stratpharma Ag

The 3M Company



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 206 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $524.76 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $641.54 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.1% Regions Covered Global



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3svj6g

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment