Duluth Holdings Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Chief Financial Officer Update

Net Sales of $139.1 million

New highly automated 500,000 square foot fulfillment center in Adairsville, Georgia is live

Strong financial condition with $211 million of liquidity

Updated Fiscal 2023 outlook for EPS and Adjusted EBITDA

MOUNT HOREB, Wis., Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duluth Holdings Inc. (dba, Duluth Trading Company) (“Duluth Trading” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DLTH), a lifestyle brand of men’s and women’s workwear, casual wear, outdoor apparel and accessories, today announced its financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended July 30, 2023.

Summary of the Second Quarter Ended July 30, 2023

Net sales of $139.1 million compared to $141.5 million in the prior year second quarter

AKHG sub-brand net sales increase 14.0% compared to prior year second quarter

Inventory composition healthy and well managed, down 4.5% compared to prior year second quarter

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $8.6 million, representing 6.2% of net sales

1See Reconciliation of net loss to EBITDA and EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA in the accompanying financial tables.

Management Commentary

President and CEO Sam Sato commented, “Customer demand for our Spring & Summer collections was healthy as we sold through our seasonal offerings and drove increases in units and order volume during the quarter. As we navigate what remains a dynamic macro environment in which customers continue to seek value, we are managing the business prudently, controlling what we can control while staying keenly focused on elevating our unique brand and sub-brand positioning. Our updated outlook for fiscal 2023 reflects a continuation of consumers remaining selective in their discretionary spending. Importantly, our inventory position is in good shape and ended the quarter below prior year levels due to strong seasonal sell through and our disciplined efforts to appropriately plan our purchase and receipt flow.



The continued success and momentum in our spring Garden, Landscaping and Planting collection, registering a second quarter sales increase of nearly 40%, combined with expansion of our AKHG sub-brand for women with sales growth of more than 30%, fueled solid women’s second quarter sales growth of roughly 3%. We saw strong overall AKHG sub-brand year-over-year sales growth in the quarter of 14%. With the large and growing consumer participation in outdoor recreation, our AKHG apparel collection for men and women represents a significant growth opportunity for Duluth.

We’re also seeing a favorable response to our early Fall & Winter receipts and are particularly enthused about our core men’s Duluth assortment which is on an improving trend with the recent introduction of new colors and fits in the Long Tail T program and success in the Duluth Double Flex Denim pant program. We expect Men’s pants to be a high-volume driver for us this Fall with the support of robust marketing plans over the next few months.”

Sato concluded, “We are incredibly excited to share the news that our new highly automated fulfillment center in Adairsville, GA is up and running ahead of schedule and on budget. The center represents a truly transformational advancement in our supply chain capabilities that moves us forward in meeting customers' growing expectations for faster online deliveries and positions us to gain operational efficiencies as early as our peak selling season this year. The investment to automate and expand capacity in our logistics network is a key pillar of our Big Dam Blueprint and I would like to thank all the team members who contributed to realizing this major milestone.”







Operating Results for the Second Quarter Ended July 30, 2023

Net sales decreased 1.7% to $139.1 million, compared to $141.5 million in the same period a year ago. Direct to-consumer net sales increased by 1.8% to $86.8 million driven by higher traffic and conversion rates. Retail store net sales decreased by 7.0% to $52.3 million due to slower store traffic, which was partially offset by continued strong conversion rates.

Gross profit decreased to $71.5 million, or 51.4% of net sales, compared to $75.6 million, or 53.4% of net sales, in the corresponding prior year period. The decrease in gross profit margin rate was primarily due to a lower product margin rate amidst the continued promotional retail environment.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 1.7% to $72.9 million, compared to $71.7 million in the same period a year ago. As a percentage of net sales, selling, general and administrative expenses increased to 52.4%, compared to 50.7% in the corresponding prior year period.

The increase in selling, general and administrative expense was partially due to higher occupancy costs from the new automated Southeast fulfillment center, coupled with investments in new headcount to drive ongoing strategic initiatives.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company ended the quarter with a cash balance of $11.1 million, net working capital of $84.6 million, and no outstanding balance on the Duluth Trading $200 million revolving line of credit.

End of period inventory of $157.1 million represented a 4.5% decrease compared to prior period second quarter.

Updated Fiscal 2023 Outlook

The Company’s updated fiscal 2023 outlook is as follows:

Net sales in the range of $645 million to $660 million

Adjusted EBITDA 1 in the range of $40 million to $42 million

in the range of $40 million to $42 million EPS in the range of ($0.15) to ($0.08) per diluted share

Capital expenditures, inclusive of software hosting implementation costs, of approximately $55 million

1See Reconciliation of forecasted net income to forecasted EBITDA and forecasted EBITDA to forecasted Adjusted EBITDA in the accompanying financial tables.

Chief Financial Officer Update

The Company announced today that Dave Loretta has decided to step down as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer on September 15, 2023 to accept an employment opportunity outside the Company.

A formal search process for the selection of a new Chief Financial Officer has been initiated by the Company. Until that process is completed, Michael Murphy, VP, Chief Accounting Officer will also serve as Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective September 15, 2023. Mr. Murphy, age 44, has been in his current position since 2019. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Murphy served for 3 years as Chief Accounting Officer at First Business Financial Services, Inc. Mr. Murphy’s employment experience also includes 8 years at KPMG, LLP in several capacities, including as Senior Manager.

“We appreciate Dave’s commitment to Duluth Trading since he joined us in 2017,” said Stephen Schlecht, Chairman of Duluth Trading. “I personally want to thank him for his contributions and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Sam Sato, President and CEO, said, “I would like to thank Dave for his many contributions and leadership at Duluth over these past six years. Under Dave’s leadership, Duluth has elevated and strengthened its finance organization, anchored on a talented team with extensive experience across all finance functions. I am confident this will be a seamless transition as we search for a permanent replacement for Dave. It has been an honor to partner with Dave at Duluth and I wish him well in his next role.”

“I’m proud of my time here at Duluth Trading Company,” commented Dave Loretta. “It has been a privilege to work alongside Sam and the many talented individuals across the organization. I believe Duluth is well positioned to execute against the strategic pillars of the Big Dam Blueprint. I wish the team all the best of continued success in the future.”

About Duluth Trading

Duluth Trading is a lifestyle brand for the Modern, Self-Reliant American. Based in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, we offer high quality, solution-based casual wear, workwear and accessories for men and women who lead a hands-on lifestyle and who value a job well-done. We provide our customers an engaging and entertaining experience. Our marketing incorporates humor and storytelling that conveys the uniqueness of our products in a distinctive, fun way, and are available through our content-rich website, catalogs, and “store like no other” retail locations. We are committed to outstanding customer service backed by our “No Bull Guarantee” - if it’s not right, we’ll fix it. Visit our website at http://www.duluthtrading.com.

Non-GAAP Measurements

Management believes that non-GAAP financial measures may be useful in certain instances to provide additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. Within this release, including the tables attached hereto, reference is made to adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). See attached Table “Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to EBITDA and EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA,” for a reconciliation of net (loss) income to EBITDA and EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended July 30, 2023, versus the three and six months ended July 31, 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA is a metric used by management and frequently used by the financial community, which provides insight into an organization’s operating trends and facilitates comparisons between peer companies, since interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization can differ greatly between organizations as a result of differing capital structures and tax strategies. Adjusted EBITDA excludes certain items that are unusual in nature or not comparable from period to period.

The Company provides this information to investors to assist in comparisons of past, present and future operating results and to assist in highlighting the results of on-going operations. While the Company’s management believes that non-GAAP measurements are useful supplemental information, such adjusted results are not intended to replace the Company’s GAAP financial results and should be read in conjunction with those GAAP results.

(Tables Follow)



DULUTH HOLDINGS INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

July 30, 2023 January 29, 2023 July 31, 2022 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,148 $ 45,548 $ 15,369 Receivables 5,758 6,041 5,764 Income tax receivable 140 — — Inventory, net 157,126 154,922 164,499 Prepaid expenses & other current assets 17,665 15,154 16,841 Total current assets 191,837 221,665 202,508 Property and equipment, net 125,970 112,564 114,616 Operating lease right-of-use assets 126,132 131,753 114,980 Finance lease right-of-use assets, net 45,742 47,206 48,669 Available-for-sale security 5,254 5,539 5,823 Other assets, net 7,853 8,727 6,725 Deferred tax assets 353 — — Total assets $ 503,141 $ 527,454 $ 493,321 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 59,259 $ 56,547 $ 53,604 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 28,215 40,815 28,961 Income taxes payable — 1,761 583 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 15,993 15,571 13,422 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 2,964 2,842 2,763 Duluth line of credit — — — Current maturities of TRI long-term debt1 807 768 729 Total current liabilities 107,238 118,304 100,062 Operating lease liabilities, less current maturities 110,999 117,366 101,008 Finance lease liabilities, less current maturities 35,906 37,425 38,870 TRI long-term debt, less current maturities1 25,538 25,913 26,271 Deferred tax liabilities — 1,249 2,729 Total liabilities 279,681 300,257 268,940 Shareholders' equity: Treasury stock (1,733 ) (1,459 ) (1,458 ) Capital stock 101,415 98,842 97,102 Retained earnings 127,299 133,172 131,943 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net (295 ) (148 ) 2 Total shareholders' equity of Duluth Holdings Inc. 226,686 230,407 227,589 Noncontrolling interest (3,226 ) (3,210 ) (3,208 ) Total shareholders' equity 223,460 227,197 224,381 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 503,141 $ 527,454 $ 493,321

1Represents debt of the variable interest entity, TRI Holdings, LLC, that is consolidated in accordance with ASC 810, Consolidation. Duluth Holdings Inc. is not the guarantor nor the obligor of this debt.



DULUTH HOLDING INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share figures)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 30, 2023 July 31, 2022 July 30, 2023 July 31, 2022 Net sales $ 139,099 $ 141,511 $ 262,858 $ 264,415 Cost of goods sold (excluding depreciation and amortization) 67,616 65,903 125,724 121,744 Gross profit 71,483 75,608 137,134 142,671 Selling, general and administrative expenses 72,926 71,739 143,126 139,733 Operating (loss) income (1,443 ) 3,869 (5,992 ) 2,938 Interest expense 880 879 1,814 1,755 Other income, net 109 78 257 124 (Loss) income before income taxes (2,214 ) 3,068 (7,549 ) 1,307 Income tax (benefit) expense (202 ) 727 (1,660 ) 289 Net (loss) income (2,012 ) 2,341 (5,889 ) 1,018 Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (8 ) (27 ) (16 ) (56 ) Net (loss) income attributable to controlling interest $ (2,004 ) $ 2,368 $ (5,873 ) $ 1,074 Basic earnings per share (Class A and Class B): Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding 32,952 32,766 32,912 32,732 Net (loss) income per share attributable to controlling interest $ (0.06 ) $ 0.07 $ (0.18 ) $ 0.03 Diluted earnings per share (Class A and Class B): Weighted average shares and equivalents outstanding 32,952 32,766 32,912 32,910 Net (loss) income per share attributable to controlling interest $ (0.06 ) $ 0.07 $ (0.18 ) $ 0.03

DULUTH HOLDINGS INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

Six Months Ended July 30, 2023 July 31, 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (5,889 ) $ 1,018 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 14,868 15,374 Stock based compensation 2,284 1,274 Deferred income taxes (1,553 ) 27 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 16 23 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables 283 (309 ) Income taxes receivable (140 ) — Inventory (2,204 ) (41,827 ) Prepaid expense & other current assets (1,351 ) 86 Software hosting implementation costs, net (370 ) (529 ) Deferred catalog costs — (25 ) Trade accounts payable 2,716 9,549 Income taxes payable (1,761 ) (6,231 ) Accrued expenses and deferred rent obligations (7,343 ) (18,974 ) Other assets (20 ) (519 ) Noncash lease impacts (785 ) (75 ) Net cash used in operating activities (1,249 ) (41,138 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (31,483 ) (18,814 ) Principal receipts from available-for-sale security 88 79 Proceeds from disposals — 8 Net cash used in investing activities (31,395 ) (18,727 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from line of credit 10,000 — Payments on line of credit (10,000 ) — Payments on TRI long term debt (373 ) (338 ) Payments on finance lease obligations (1,397 ) (1,336 ) Payments of tax withholding on vested restricted shares (274 ) (456 ) Other 288 313 Net cash used in financing activities (1,756 ) (1,817 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (34,400 ) (61,682 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 45,548 77,051 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 11,148 $ 15,369 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Interest paid $ 1,814 $ 1,755 Income taxes paid $ 1,795 $ 6,619 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash information: Unpaid liability to acquire property and equipment $ 1,336 $ 2,236

DULUTH HOLDINGS INC.

Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to EBITDA and EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA

For the Fiscal Quarter and Six Months Ended July 30, 2023 and July 31, 2022

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 30, 2023 July 31, 2022 July 30, 2023 July 31, 2022 (in thousands) Net (loss) income $ (2,012 ) $ 2,341 $ (5,889 ) $ 1,018 Depreciation and amortization 7,455 7,854 14,868 15,374 Amortization of internal-use software hosting subscription implementation costs 1,150 787 2,420 1,420 Interest expense 880 879 1,814 1,755 Income tax (benefit) expense (202 ) 727 (1,660 ) 289 EBITDA $ 7,271 $ 12,588 $ 11,553 $ 19,856 Stock based compensation 1,294 656 2,284 1,274 Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,565 $ 13,244 $ 13,837 $ 21,130

DULUTH HOLDINGS INC.

Reconciliation of Forecasted Net Loss to Forecasted EBITDA and Forecasted EBITDA to Forecasted Adjusted EBITDA

For the Fiscal Year Ending January 28, 2024

(Unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

Low High Forecasted Net loss $ (4,800 ) $ (2,600 ) Depreciation and amortization 32,400 32,400 Amortization of internal-use software hosting subscription implementation costs 4,000 4,000 Interest expense 5,000 4,075 Income tax expense (1,600 ) (875 ) EBITDA $ 35,000 $ 37,000 Stock based compensation 5,000 5,000 Adjusted EBITDA $ 40,000 $ 42,000

