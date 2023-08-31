The global infection control surveillance solutions market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.47% from 2022 to 2028.

New York, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Infection Control Surveillance Solutions Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06488547/?utm_source=GNW

This transformation began in the late 2000s with the development of various electronic medical record systems used to capture patient data more efficiently and accurately. Now, hospitals invest in more sophisticated solutions to help detect or predict infections, use evidence-based protocols to implement best practices, and track outcomes over time. These solutions are powered by data analytics, AI, ML, and predictive modeling, enabling hospitals to better and more accurately detect and mitigate infection risks. In addition to improving patient safety, these solutions can help hospitals reduce costs, improve operational efficiency, and optimize quality of care.



Advancements in Cloud-based and AI-Integrated Software for Infection Surveillance and Control



Cloud-based and AI-integrated infection surveillance and control software is an incredibly important technology that enables public health organizations to detect and respond to infections quickly and effectively. Over the years, advancements in cloud-based and AI-integrated software have greatly improved the efficacy and efficiency of infection surveillance and control. By leveraging cloud-based solutions, public health organizations can store and manage large amounts of data efficiently and securely. In addition, they can access the data in real-time, allowing for more responsive action in the face of outbreaks. Another significant advancement in cloud-based and AI-integrated infection surveillance and control software is the integration of machine learning algorithms. Machine learning algorithms enable public health organizations to generate more detailed insights from the data, enabling them to understand the underlying infection patterns better and respond accordingly.



Growing Government Initiatives & Investment in IPC Programs Across Healthcare Settings



Infection surveillance solutions are used in healthcare settings to enable healthcare professionals to predict and prevent the spread of infectious diseases by detecting cases early, evaluating the effectiveness of interventions, and identifying tools that can be used to reduce the risk of transmission. Governments across the globe are introducing new policies and regulations that focus on developing long-term prevention programs and educating healthcare providers about the best practices for infection prevention and control. Aside from the need to maintain statistical records for the public, many governments also offer to fund healthcare centers and organizations to install more advanced software for infection surveillance. These initiatives allow organizations across healthcare facilities of different sizes to utilize state-of-the-art tools to prevent infections more efficiently, boosting the growth of the infection control surveillance solutions market.



SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS



INSIGHTS BY SOLUTION TYPE



The software solution type segment dominated the global infection control surveillance solutions market 2022. Infection control surveillance solutions have become increasingly important tools for healthcare providers and organizations in recent years. These solutions are designed to track and prevent the spread of infection in healthcare settings and can range from simple protocols to complex software and hardware systems. On-premises infection control surveillance solutions provide healthcare providers with a comprehensive suite of infection control tools while offering the benefits of a secure, offline environment. Further, hardware-based solutions are the core of effective on-premises infection control surveillance solutions. Secure databases allow organizations to track patient data, such as infections and immunizations, in one secure and centralized location.



Segmentation by Solution Type



• Software

• Services



INSIGHTS BY INFECTION TYPE



The global infection control surveillance solutions market by infection type as bloodstream infection (BSI), urinary tract infection (UTI), pneumonia (HAP & VAP), surgical site infection (SSI), and others. The bloodstream infection (BSI) segment accounted for the largest market share, accounting for over 33% in 2022. Bloodstream infections, or bacteremia, are serious and potentially life-threatening health conditions caused by bacteria entering the bloodstream. Infectious disease surveillance is a primary infection control and surveillance solution to prevent and manage bloodstream infections. This monitoring system allows for the early detection of infection and the identification of any individual experiencing septicemia. To do this, healthcare providers must collect data regarding any patient they believe may be at risk of developing a bloodstream infection. This data includes demographic information such as age and gender and any risk factor the patient may have, such as a chronic medical condition.



Segmentation by Infection Type



• Bloodstream Infection (BSI)

• Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)

• Pneumonia (HAP & VAP)

• Surgical Site Infection (SSI)

• Others



INSIGHTS BY END-USER



The hospital end-user segment accounted for the largest global infection control surveillance solutions market share in 2022. Hospitals are the major sources of HAIs, and many hospitalized patients acquire pathogenic and non-pathogenic infectious during their stay. Most hospitals report CLABSI, CAUTI, SSIs, and other infections during surgical procedures and prolonged stays in ICUs. Surgical procedures include the use of invasive devices, implantation, and prosthesis. The hospital segment is dominating the global market and is witnessing steady growth in the forecasted period as hospitals & clinics are the first point of care source to get tested and treated for any disease than other healthcare settings. Infection control surveillance solutions are essential for hospitals to maintain cleanliness, compliance, and safety standards. Infection control surveillance solutions provide real-time data to give healthcare providers insight into existing and potential infection challenges and guide them in making the best decisions for their patients.



Segmentation by End-user



• Hospitals

• Outpatient Facilities

• Long-term Care Facilities



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

North America holds the largest global infection control surveillance solutions market share, accounting for over 34% in 2022. The large share can be attributed to the region’s highly developed healthcare system and the high availability of government funds for research activities. Additionally, the region is witnessing strong investments in various aspects of the healthcare industry, including diagnosis and infection control, driving the market’s growth.



Segmentation by Geography



• North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o The U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Spain

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

o Turkey

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa



VENDOR LANDSCAPE



The competitive scenario in the global infection control surveillance solutions market is currently intensifying due to the rapidly changing technological environment. This could significantly impact vendors as customers expect continual innovations and advancements for better prevention processes. The present situation is compelling vendors to alter and redefine their products following the introduction of defined legislation to achieve a strong market presence. The market is moderately fragmented, with many international players providing various infection control surveillance solutions. The infection control surveillance solutions market is dominating, especially in the U.S., owing to many major and prominent vendors in the region.



Key Company Profiles



• BD

• Epic Systems

• Oracle

• Premier

• VigiLanz

• Wolters Kluwer



Other Prominent Vendors



• Baxter

• CenTrak

• Clinisys

• Harris Healthcare

• Medexter Healthcare

• PointClickCare

• Spacelabs Healthcare

• Vecna Technologies

• Ecolab

• VIZZIA Technologies



