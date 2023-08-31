Global Influencer Marketing Platform Market 2023-2027: Next-Level Branding - AspireIQ, CreatorIQ, Meltwater NV, Captiv8, Meltwater NV, ExpertVoice, and Linqia

Dublin, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Influencer Marketing Platform Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Influencer Marketing Platform market is projected to surge by an impressive USD 37.38 billion during the period of 2022-2027, exhibiting a compelling CAGR of 30.9%.
Key Highlights:
- Comprehensive analysis of market size, trends, drivers, and challenges in the influencer marketing platform industry
- Market impetus driven by:
- Increasing partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions
- Growing demand for effective marketing strategies
- An extensive list of influencers with detailed statistics
Segmentation:
- Application:
- Fashion and lifestyle
- Food and entertainment
- Travel and holiday
- Sports and fitness
- Others
- Business Segment:
- Large enterprise
- Small
- Medium enterprise
- Geographical Landscape:
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- Middle East and Africa
- South America
Reasons to Explore:
- Influence marketing platforms cultivating customer trust and brand image recognized as key drivers
- Increasing interest in video-based content among target audiences
- Utilization of AI alongside influencer marketing platforms contributing to significant market demand
- In-depth vendor analysis to enhance market positioning
- Identification of upcoming trends and challenges to facilitate strategic decision-making
The report offers a comprehensive examination of the market scenario, encompassing aspects such as sizing, forecasting, and industry analysis of influencer marketing platforms.
Areas Covered:
- Influencer marketing platform market sizing
- Influencer marketing platform market forecast
- Influencer marketing platform market industry analysis
Competitive Portfolio
The report presents an array of prominent vendors, including
- AspireIQ Inc.
- Captiv8 Inc.
- Cision US Inc.
- CreatorIQ
- Emplifi Inc
- Estalea
- ExpertVoice Inc.
- Fashion GPS Inc.
- IZEA Worldwide Inc.
- JuliusWorks Inc.
- Linqia Inc.
- Lumanu Inc.
- Mavrck LLC
- Meltwater NV
- Modern Agency SAS
- Onalytica Ltd.
- Quotient Technology Inc.
- Social Beat Digital Marketing LLP
- The W Factory LLC
- Upfluence Inc.
