Global Influencer Marketing Platform Market 2023-2027: Next-Level Branding - AspireIQ, CreatorIQ, Meltwater NV, Captiv8, Meltwater NV, ExpertVoice, and Linqia

The Influencer Marketing Platform market is projected to surge by an impressive USD 37.38 billion during the period of 2022-2027, exhibiting a compelling CAGR of 30.9%.

Key Highlights:

The projected growth of USD 37.38 billion during 2022-2027, with a vigorous CAGR of 30.9%

Comprehensive analysis of market size, trends, drivers, and challenges in the influencer marketing platform industry

Market impetus driven by: Increasing partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions Growing demand for effective marketing strategies An extensive list of influencers with detailed statistics



Segmentation:

Application : Fashion and lifestyle Food and entertainment Travel and holiday Sports and fitness Others

: Business Segment : Large enterprise Small Medium enterprise

: Geographical Landscape : North America Europe APAC Middle East and Africa South America

:

Reasons to Explore:

Influence marketing platforms cultivating customer trust and brand image recognized as key drivers

Increasing interest in video-based content among target audiences

Utilization of AI alongside influencer marketing platforms contributing to significant market demand

In-depth vendor analysis to enhance market positioning

Identification of upcoming trends and challenges to facilitate strategic decision-making

The report offers a comprehensive examination of the market scenario, encompassing aspects such as sizing, forecasting, and industry analysis of influencer marketing platforms.

Areas Covered:

Influencer marketing platform market sizing

Influencer marketing platform market forecast

Influencer marketing platform market industry analysis

Competitive Portfolio

The report presents an array of prominent vendors, including

AspireIQ Inc.

Captiv8 Inc.

Cision US Inc.

CreatorIQ

Emplifi Inc

Estalea

ExpertVoice Inc.

Fashion GPS Inc.

IZEA Worldwide Inc.

JuliusWorks Inc.

Linqia Inc.

Lumanu Inc.

Mavrck LLC

Meltwater NV

Modern Agency SAS

Onalytica Ltd.

Quotient Technology Inc.

Social Beat Digital Marketing LLP

The W Factory LLC

Upfluence Inc.





