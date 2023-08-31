Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Powerplay: What's in the Big Tech AI Playbook - Beyond ChatGPT, Big Tech's Vision for Generative AI Leadership Explored

Dublin, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Powerplay: What's in the Big Tech AI Playbook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The almost overnight success of OpenAI's ChatGPT has caused a seismic shift in the AI strategies of the tech giants. While they are already familiar with the underlying technology, i.e., generative AI, they are now seeking ways to capitalize on OpenAI's success and establish themselves as leaders in the market.

What's more, these companies view generative AI as a critical tool for achieving their long-term AI goals, including developing specialized AI systems to meet the unique needs of their customers and enhancing existing products with generative AI capabilities.

The report demonstrates how the major tech companies, primarily MAGMA, are competing for dominance in the generative AI market. These companies are not only launching generative AI products and services, but also creating supporting models, hardware, and infrastructure to cement their position as leaders in this rapidly evolving field.



Presents real-world innovation examples related to the generative AI products, models, hardware, and infrastructure by major technology companies across sectors. It casts light on how big tech companies are innovating in the generative AI space to gain competitive advantage.

No surprise that technology has been a driving force in business transformation for years, but the term 'emerging technologies' has all of a sudden become the key catalyst to drive the next wave of innovation across sectors

The sense of urgency weighs differently across different sectors, where the direct customer-facing sectors are at the forefront compared to other capital-intensive sectors. Companies in one sector can take cues from successful innovations in other sectors to either draw analogies with existing products, services, and processes or transfer strategic approaches for a revolutionary transformation

Against this backdrop, enterprises need to understand which emerging technologies are impacting their sector and how various companies are implementing them to meet various challenges

The innovation landscape report on Big Tech innovations in generative AI, published by the publisher as part of an ongoing series, covers some real-world examples to advance the development and implementation of the technology by some of the key technology enterprises.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Big Tech generative AI race



2. Evolution in generative AI (2014-2022) 3.Venture financing and acquisitions



3. Focus areas



4. Strategic partnerships



5. Patent landscape



6. Social media buzz



7. Real-world innovations



8. Outlook



9. Glossary



