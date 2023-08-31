LGI Homes Introduces New Community in Dallas Market

GREENVILLE, Texas, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc (NASDAQ: LGIH) is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest community, Delano Estates, located in the charming town of Greenville, Texas. This remarkable community offers stunning new construction homes starting in the $260s.



“We are excited to debut our newest community in the rapidly growing town of Greenville,” said Stacy Conley, VP of Sales for LGI Homes. “Delano Estates offers high-quality, affordable living in a vibrant community that prioritizes safety, comfort and convenience. Our team of homeownership experts are ready and available to share information on how easy and affordable it is to own a brand-new home, and to help make the dream of homeownership a reality.”

Delano Estates is located near a variety of employers, highly rated schools and local conveniences. Additionally, homeowners in this new community will soon enjoy access to incredible neighborhood amenities including a park with two playgrounds, a covered picnic pavilion with barbecue grills, and plenty of open green space.

LGI Homes is constructing six popular and spacious one- and two-story floor plans in this community. New homes at Delano Estates will range in size from 1,175 square feet with three bedrooms to just over 2,500 square feet with five bedrooms. Every new home comes with LGI Homes’ CompleteHome™ package. Interior upgrades include a full suite of energy-efficient Whirlpool® appliances, gorgeous granite countertops, designer wood cabinetry with crown molding detail, luxury vinyl-plank flooring, attached two-car garages complete with a Wi-Fi-enabled door installed and much more.

Move-in ready, upgraded homes are available now. For additional information or to schedule a tour, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (855) 744-0920 ext 627 or visit LGIHomes.com/DelanoEstates.

About LGI Homes

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 35 markets in 20 states. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 65,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Trustworthy Companies for the second consecutive year. LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2023 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

