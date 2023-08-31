Global Sensitive Skin Care Products Market Size To Grow USD 90.53 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 7.3%

New York, United States , Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Sensitive Skin Care Products Market Size is to grow from USD 44.75 billion in 2022 to USD 90.53 billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.3% during the forecast period.

Sensitive skin care products are specially formulated to address the needs of individuals with delicate or reactive skin. These products aim to minimize the risk of irritation, redness, and discomfort commonly associated with sensitive skin types. They typically avoid harsh ingredients such as fragrances, dyes, and chemicals that can trigger adverse reactions. Sensitive skin care products encompass various items like cleansers, moisturizers, sunscreens, and makeup. They often feature soothing ingredients like aloe vera, chamomile, and oatmeal to reduce inflammation and provide relief. Rigorously tested for hypoallergenicity and non-comedogenic properties, these products offer a gentle and balanced skincare routine tailored to sensitive skin's unique requirements.

The global sensitive skin care products market is segmented by Product Type (Face Care, Body Care, and Lip Care), By Gender (Male and Female), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Pharmacy & Drugstores, Online, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), with analysis and forecast from 2023 to 2032.

The body care segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.8% during the forecast period.

Based on product type, the global sensitive skin care products market is segmented into face care, body care, and lip care. The body care segment is expected to grow in the forecast period in the sensitive skin care products market. This growth can be attributed to several factors, such as growing awareness among consumers about the importance of overall body care, including addressing sensitive skin concerns beyond the face. Individuals with sensitive skin are seeking specialized products to cater to the needs of their body, such as body washes, lotions, creams, and exfoliators. The expanding range of body care products specifically formulated for sensitive skin, featuring gentle ingredients and soothing formulations, is driving the demand. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of skin sensitivities and allergies on the body, along with the desire for a comprehensive sensitive skincare routine, contributes to the anticipated growth of the body care segment in the sensitive skin care products market.

The female segment held the largest market share with more than 67.2% in 2022.

Based on gender, the global sensitive skin care products market is segmented into male and female. The female segment holds the largest market share in the sensitive skin care products market. This can be attributed to various factors. Women tend to have a higher awareness and concern for skin care, including addressing sensitive skin issues. They are more likely to seek out specialized products to cater to their unique needs. The societal norms and beauty standards often place a greater emphasis on skincare among women. As a result, women are more inclined to invest in sensitive skin care products. Additionally, the female segment encompasses a wide range of products, including skincare for the face, body, and specific concerns like anti-aging. Thus, the female segment plays a pivotal role in driving the growth and market dominance of sensitive skin care products.

North America is predicted to grow at a higher CAGR of around 7.6% over the projected period.

Based on region, North America is expected to experience higher growth in the forecast period in the sensitive skin care products market for several reasons, such as growing awareness and emphasis on skincare routines and addressing sensitive skin concerns among consumers in the region. Additionally, the region has a well-established beauty and personal care industry, with a wide range of products catering to various skin types and concerns. Furthermore, the presence of key market players and continuous product innovations contribute to the growth of the market. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of skin sensitivities and allergies in North America further drives the demand for specialized sensitive skin care products, propelling market growth in the region.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Some of the major players in the global sensitive skin care products market include L'Oreal S.A., Unilever PLC, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Procter & Gamble Company, Maxingvest AG, Amorepacific Corporation, Pevonia International Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Kao Corporation, and Sebapharma GmbH & Co. KG.

