Consumer Floriculture Market to Hit US$ 81,124.97 Million By 2030 | Updated Analysis

New York, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global C onsumer F loriculture M arket is expected to witness significant growth at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period of 2023-2030. The factors such as the increasing demand for ornamental flowers, the growing flower gifting culture globally, and others are accelerating the demand for consumer floriculture, which, in turn, is benefiting the market growth. In addition, the Increasing consumer spending on decorations on special occasions will further boost the market growth during the forecast period.

According to a recent report by Consegic Business Intelligence, the consumer floriculture market is poised for strong expansion and is expected to reach USD 81,124.97 Million by 2030. The market, which was valued at USD 52,496.38 million in 2022, is predicted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.7% during the period 2023-2030. The report highlights the increasing demand for ornamental flowers, which is proliferating global market growth. Consegic Business Intelligence study also provides insights into the market's competitive landscape, market segmentation, regional outlook, and emerging technologies in the consumer floriculture market.

Consumer floriculture involves the farming and trading of flowers. Consumer floriculture involves the production, processing, and distribution of flowers. ornamental plants are flowering plants that are cultivated in floriculture. Ornamental plants are used for landscaping, adding aesthetic features with flowers, gifting, and other applications. These ornamental flowers are highly preferred for gifting, decorations, and personal uses. The high demand for ornamental flowers is increasing the production of these flowers across floriculture farms. For instance, according to the data published by Turkish Statistical Institute in December 2022, the production of ornamental plants across Turkey in 2022 increased by 20.4% in 2022 as compared with the previous year 2021. Thus, the increasing demand for ornamental flowers is benefiting the market growth.

Gifting flowers conveys emotions and sentiments, which makes them a preferred choice for expressing feelings on special occasions. The emotional value associated with the flowers makes them a preferred choice for gifting. This flower gifting culture is also incorporated across the business and corporate offices to greet, appreciate and celebrate achievements for employees, clients, and colleagues. According to the research published by the Society of American Florists in February 2022, 88% of Americans said that giving flowers makes them happy, while 80% say that receiving flowers makes them feel the same way. This prominent factor is supplementing the consumer floriculture market.

Global Consumer Floriculture Market: Report Attributes

Report Attributes Report Details Study Timeline 2017-2030 Market Size in 2030 (USD Million) USD 81,124.97 Million CAGR (2023-2030) 5.7% By Type Potted Plants, Cut Flowers, Bedding Plants, and Others (Annuals, Flower Bulbs, etc.) By Application Personal Use, Gifts, Conferences & Activities, and Others By End-use Industry Online Channel and Offline Channel Report Coverage Company Ranking and Market Share, Growth Factors, Total Revenue Forecast, Regional Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies, and more. By Region North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa Key Players Dazinger Group, Dummen Orange, Karen Roses, Kurt Weiss Greenhouses Inc., Marginpar BV, Multiflora Ltd., Ruparelia Ltd., Selecta Group, Syngenta, and Rosebud Ltd.

Global Consumer Floriculture Market Segmentation Details:

Based on Type, the cut flower segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. Cut flowers are ornamental or flower-bearing flowers that are cut from the stem of the bearing plant. Cut flowers are mostly used for decorative uses. Furthermore, Typical uses are in vase displays, wreaths, and garlands. Cut flowers can vary seasonally. These types of plants are cultivated under greenhouses as well as can be harvested from wild locations. Cut flowers are used for floral arrangements and decoration purposes in residential and commercial locations. The increasing exports of cut flowers worldwide are driving segment growth. For instance, according to the data published by Observatory for Economic Complexity, the export of cut flowers in 2021 accounted for USD 10.5 billion which was USD 8.47 billion in 2020, which, in turn, is benefiting the market growth.

Based on Application, the conferences & activities segment contributed the largest shares to the market growth in 2022. Flowers are used for various occasions and activities. Ornamental flowers such as Delphiniums, orchids, tulips, roses, and daffodils are used for conferences and corporate events to create a pleasing environment for the attendees. Corporate events such as internal business meetings, large conferences product launches, and special occasions in offices use flowers for decorating office spaces. Hence, the increasing demand for flowers from the conferences & activities will boost the segment growth in the forecast years.

Based on Distribution Channel, the offline channel accounted for the largest market share in the year 2022. The offline distribution of flowers includes sales channels such as retail stores, flower vendors, floral shops, and others. these sales channels mostly have direct interaction with consumers, due to which consumers can ensure the availability of particular flowers, their freshness, customization option, etc. Moreover, according to a report by The International Association of Horticultural Producers in May 2021, the offline sale of flowers across the globe accounts for 70% of the total sale of flowers. Hence, the high sale of flowers through offline distribution channels will boost the segment growth in the upcoming years

Based on Region, in the year 2022, North America accounted for the largest share contribution to the market growth. This is due to the growing consumer trend of buying flowers, increasing consumer spending on flowers and potted plants, and others. For instance, according to the research report by the Society of American Florists in February 2022, 60% of Americans believe a gift of flowers has a special meaning, unlike any other gift. Furthermore, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, the per capita spending on flowers and potted plants in the U.S. in 2020 accounted for USD 140.93 billion which increased to USD 170.88 billion in 2021. Henceforth, the increase in the demand for flowers in the North American region is proliferating the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

Dazinger Group, Dummen Orange, Karen Roses, and Kurt Weiss Greenhouses Inc. are major market players that comprise the latest market circumstances. These companies are substantially leveraging their technologies for the development of a new range of consumer floriculture. Further, the consumer floriculture market is expected to grow steadily due to Increasing consumer spending on decorations on special occasions will favor the market growth, especially in the regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe regions are estimated to boost the market statistics in the coming years. Additionally, the trend toward Increasing adoption of biotechnology in floriculture, thereby anticipated to increase the competition in the market.

Recent Developments

In July 2021, Colvin, a technology-based company serving the floriculture industry, announced that they have raised USD 53.1 million from Eurazeo with participation from agrifood-focused VC Capagro, both of which are based in Paris. With this investment, the startup aims to expand its B2C presence across Europe.

Key Market Takeaways

North America accounted for the highest market share at 36.55% and was valued at USD 19,187.43 million in 2022, and is expected to reach USD 29,813.43 million in 2030. Moreover, in North America, the U.S. accounted for the highest market share of 71.55% during the base year of 2022.

Based on type, the cut flower segment accounted for the highest share contribution to the consumer floriculture market statistics in 2022.

Based on application, the conference & activities segment accounted for the highest share contribution to the consumer floriculture market statistics in 2022.

In the context of the distribution channel, the offline channel segment is expected to contribute significant shares to the growth of consumer floriculture market statistics during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in consumer floriculture due to the increasing investments in new building and construction projects in countries such as China, India, and others.

List of Major Global Consumer Floriculture Market:

Dazinger Group

Dummen Orange

Karen Roses

Kurt Weiss Greenhouses Inc.

Marginpar BV

Multiflora Ltd.

Ruparelia Ltd.

Selecta Group

Syngenta

Rosebud Ltd.

Global Consumer Floriculture Market Segmentation:

By Type Potted Plants Cut Flowers Bedding Plants Others (Annuals, Flower Bulbs, etc.)

By Application Personal Use Gifts Conferences & Activities Others

By Distribution Channel Online Channel Offline Channel



Frequently Asked Questions in the Consumer Floriculture Market Report

What was the market size of the consumer floriculture industry in 2022? In 2022, the market size of consumer floriculture was USD 52,496.38 million

What will be the potential market valuation for the consumer floriculture industry by 2030? In 2030, the market size of consumer floriculture will be expected to reach USD 81,124.97 million.

What are the key factors driving the growth of the consumer floriculture market? Increasing demand for ornamental flowers is benefiting the market growth.

What is the dominating segment in the consumer floriculture market by type? In 2022, the cut flower segment accounted for the highest market share of 43.50% in the overall consumer floriculture market.

Based on current market trends and future predictions, which geographical region is the dominating region in the consumer floriculture market? North America accounted for the highest market share in the overall consumer floriculture market.



