Alector to Participate in Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alector, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALEC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:
- Morgan Stanley 21st Annual Global Healthcare Conference (New York, New York)
- Monday, September 11, 2023 at 4:55 p.m. ET, fireside chat
- H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference (New York, New York)
- Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. ET, corporate presentation
- Cantor Global Healthcare Conference (New York, New York)
- Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 8:35 a.m. ET, fireside chat
Webcasts will be available on the “Events & Presentations” page within the Investors section of the Alector website at http://investors.alector.com. Replays of the webcasts will be available on the Alector website for 90 days following the presentation dates.
About Alector
Alector is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering immuno-neurology, a novel therapeutic approach for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Immuno-neurology targets immune dysfunction as a root cause of multiple pathologies that are drivers of degenerative brain disorders. Alector has discovered and is developing a broad portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations that cause dysfunction of the brain’s immune system and enable rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies. Alector’s immuno-neurology product candidates are supported by biomarkers and target genetically defined patient populations in frontotemporal dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. Alector is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. For additional information, please visit www.alector.com.
Alector Contacts:
Alector
Katie Hogan
202-549-0557
katie.hogan@alector.com
1AB (media)
Dan Budwick
973-271-6085
dan@1abmedia.com
Argot Partners (investors)
Laura Perry
212.600.1902
alector@argotpartners.com