The global agricultural biologicals market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.27% from 2022 to 2028.

Moreover, organic farming requires fewer non-renewable resources compared to conventional methods. It also promotes the preservation of biodiversity in the soil. According to a report by Columbia Climate School in February 2020, organic farming fosters 30% more biodiversity, consumes 45% less energy and emits 40% less carbon than conventional farming.



Expanding Sustainable Agriculture



The agricultural sector holds immense importance in the global economy as it employs a significant portion of the global workforce of numerous countries. However, conventional farming practices, characterized by intensive use of synthetic fertilizers and pesticides, monoculture, and large-scale industrial farming, have had adverse effects on the environment, public health, and food security on a global scale. Sustainable agriculture has emerged as a viable solution to counter these problems. It offers a path towards a more resilient, equitable, and environmentally sustainable food system that benefits all stakeholders. Sustainable agriculture has become increasingly crucial in the present times. Climate change has led to variable weather patterns, increased soil degradation, and declining groundwater levels, posing significant challenges for farmers in meeting the growing food demands of a growing population.



SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS



INSIGHTS BY PRODUCT



The biopesticides product dominated the global agricultural biologicals market in 2022, holding a significant share of over 50% owing to the increasing utilization of biopesticides in soil, foliage, and turfs, particularly in North American and European countries and has contributed to its substantial market share. Key biopesticide products include insect sex pheromones and scented plants, which attract and trap pests. Microbial pesticides, on the other hand, contain active ingredients that effectively control various pest types. Among these, microbial pesticides containing Bacillus thuringiensis strains are widely adopted due to their ability to produce a protein mix that eliminates pests.



Segmentation by Product



• Biopesticides

o Biochemicals

o Microbial Pesticides

• Bio Stimulants

o Acid-Base

o Seaweed Extract

o Microbial Stimulants

o Other Bio Stimulants

• Bio-Fertilizers

o Nitrogen Fixation

o Phosphate Solubilizing

o Other Bio-Fertilizers

• Others



INSIGHTS BY APPLICATION



The global agricultural biologicals market by application can be segmented as foliar spray, seed treatment, soil treatment, and post-harvest. In 2022, the foliar spray method dominated the market, primarily due to the significant demand for biologicals in enhancing seed properties to improve crop yield. The excessive use of synthetic fertilizers and other chemical crop care products like pesticides and insecticides in recent years has led to significant degradation of soil quality in major agricultural economies. However, governments have started implementing regulations in the agricultural sector to address the environmental hazards caused by the excessive use of chemical products in farming. This regulatory approach is expected to grow bio-fertilizer in various seed and soil applications worldwide.



Segmentation by Application



• Foliar Spray

• Seed Treatment

• Soil Treatment

• Post-Harvest



INSIGHTS BY CROP TYPE



The cereals & grains crop type segment held the largest global agricultural biologicals market in 2022. The larger share can be attributed to the increasing global demand for crops such as wheat, rice, corn, barley, and millet. Advancements in microbiology have played a crucial role in determining the appropriate composition of agricultural biologicals for wheat cultivation, leading to a high demand for biologics and driving the growth of this segment. Cultivating cereals & grains requires a significant quantity of various agricultural biologicals, particularly bio-fertilizers, for promoting healthy growth. Studies conducted worldwide have shown that the injection of Azotobacter bacteria in cereal & grain crops reduces the nitrogen requirement of the plants and facilitates their development. Additionally, for optimal wheat growth, using phosphate solubilizing bacteria and Azotobacter inoculation has proven to be highly effective bio-fertilizers in terms of crop yield.



Segmentation by Crop Types



• Cereals & Grains

• Oilseed & Pulses

• Fruits & Vegetables

• Others



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

North America emerged as the global agricultural biologicals market leader, capturing a significant share of approximately 39% in 2022. The regional growth can be attributed to the strong presence of global agricultural product manufacturers, with most producers concentrated in the United States. Additionally, the region’s agricultural practices have constantly evolved, incorporating advanced farming techniques, technological advancements, continuous research and development, and government regulations promoting sustainable farming methods. States such as North Dakota, California, Montana, Wisconsin, and New York have emerged as key players in organic cultivation within the United States.



Segmentation by Geography



• North America

o US

o Canada

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

• APAC

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o UAE



COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Prominent manufacturers in the global agricultural biologicals market consistently prioritize new product innovations, forging partnerships, engaging in mergers and acquisitions, and fostering collaborations to target a wide customer base while optimizing distribution costs effectively. Companies like Bayer CropScience and BASF SE are integrating their operations throughout the value chain to maintain their market standing. Meanwhile, new agricultural biological market entrants emphasize establishing long-term contracts with local and regional farming communities to expand their industry presence.



Key Company Profiles



• Novozymes

• Bayer AG

• BASF SE



Other Prominent Vendors



• 1,4Group, Inc.

• 3Bar Biologics

• Acadian Plant Health

• Adjuvants Plus Inc

• Agrinos

• Corteva AgriScience

• UPL Limited

• Syngenta International AG

• Atlantica Agricola

• Neudorff

• FMA Corporation

• Certis USA LLC

• Bioworks Inc

• Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation

• IPL Biologicals

• Andermatt Biocontrol AG

• Valent Biosciences



