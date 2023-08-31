Impact of the Metaverse on Foodservice, 2023 Thematic Intelligence Report - How Several Fast-food Chains have Proven the Power of this Technology

Dublin, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Impact of the Metaverse on Foodservice - Thematic Intelligence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an overview of how foodservice companies are entering the metaverse. It looks at how several fast-food chains have proven the power of this technology, entering the market with skillful advertising and customer engagement strategies.
Furthermore, it assesses the consequences of supply chain disruptions following the Russia-Ukraine war and the global economy heading for possible stagflation on the metaverse adoption, and how it will influence foodservice innovation in the years ahead.
The metaverse is a virtual world where users share experiences and interact in real-time within simulated scenarios. At the time of writing, it is still largely conceptual but could transform how people work, shop, communicate, and consume content.
The metaverse brings together a range of next-generation technologies from cloud computing to artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, cryptocurrencies, cybersecurity, the internet of things (IoT), virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), digital twins, and adtech. This report provides an overview of how foodservice companies are entering the metaverse and how it is used for their business strategies.
Scope
- Most of the foodservice use cases involve gamification whose rewards can be then redeemed for real food in restaurants. Food brands leverage the metaverse to foster their relationship with users in a virtual environment, advertise themselves, and then capitalize on it when consumers spend their earned promotions at real-life restaurants
- Under the current economic circumstances, the metaverse adoption in the foodservice sector will be delayed. In addition to this, publisher data shows that food brands' metaverse hype had already started to wane in 2022
Reasons to Buy
- Gain insight into the latest metaverse trends in the foodservice sector
- Identify how foodservice companies are adopting the metaverse in their business strategies
- Uncover the foodservice companies excelling in metaverse adoption with the publisher's thematic scorecard. Understand competitor activity and positioning in the metaverse theme with extensive coverage of leading companies' activity.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- The Metaverse Value Chain
- Foundation layer
- Tools layer
- User interface layer
- Experience layer
- Foodservice Challenges
- The Impact of the Metaverse on Foodservice
- Case Studies
- Data Analysis
- Market size and growth forecasts
- Mergers and acquisitions
- Patent trends
- Hiring trends
- Social media trends
- Metaverse timeline
- Companies
- Leading metaverse adopters in foodservice
- Leading metaverse vendors
- Specialist metaverse vendors in foodservice
- Sector Scorecard
- Foodservice sector scorecard
- Glossary
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Domino's
- Restaurant Brands International
- Yum! Brands
- Chipotle
- Aramark
- Sodexo
- Whitbread
- Panera bread
- CFA Properties (Chick-Fil-A)
- McDonald's
- Seven & I Holding (Seven Eleven)
- Starbucks
- Doctor's Associates (Subway)
- Darden Restaurants
- Compass
- Wendy's
- Inspire Brands
- Brinker
- Dine Brands Global
- Autogrill
- Jollibee Foods
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qa2pnm
Source: GlobalData
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.