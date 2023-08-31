IPTV Market to Surpass USD 211.32 Billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.4%

Pune, India, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global IPTV market size was valued at USD 59.68 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 211.32 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights has presented this information in their latest report titled "Global IPTV Market Forecast, 2023-2030."

Anticipated to experience significant growth during the forecast period, Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) is a cutting-edge technology that delivers television content and various video-related services over an Internet Protocol (IP) network, serving as an alternative to traditional cable TV or satellite television. The market's expansion is fueled by the widespread adoption of internet protocol television across diverse sectors, highlighting its versatility and potential to transform the way we consume television and video content.





Key Industry Development

May 2023: JW Marriott São Paulo enhanced its guest experience by integrating Nonius Solutions' IPTV service, featuring interactive TV service.

Key Takeaways

IPTV market size in North America was USD 22.16 billion in 2022.

Widespread Adoption and Versatility Propel IPTV as the Future of Television and Video Content Consumption

Surging Demand for Streaming Services during Pandemic Fueled Market Growth

Media & Entertainment Takes the Lead with Interactive Features and Personalized Content





Discover the Leading Players Featured in the Report:

“Companies leading the global IPTV market are Telekom Deutschland GmbH (Germany), Tripleplay Services Ltd. (U.S.), TelergyHD (Netherlands), MatrixStream Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Muvi (U.S.), MwareTV (Netherlands), Hibox Systems (Finland), TeleData GmbH (Germany), Setplex LLC (U.S.), Akamai Technologies (U.S.)”





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 17.4% 2030 Value Projection USD 211.32 Billion Base Year 2022 IPTV Market Size in 2022 USD 59.68 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 120 Segments covered Component, Device Type, End Use and Geography





Drivers and Restraints

High-Speed Internet Drives Popularity and Market Growth

The increasing popularity of internet-based streaming options such as internet protocol television is driven by their flexibility, convenience, and better video streaming quality facilitated by high-speed internet connectivity. Internet protocol television has become a favored alternative to traditional TV services, offering diverse content, interactivity, and improved video comparison technologies that optimize bandwidth usage, revolutionizing how users consume television and video content and contributing to market growth in the forecast period.

However, the digital nature of internet protocol television exposes it to piracy and unauthorized content sharing, leading to an increasing number of unauthorized streaming services that may constrain the IPTV market growth.





Segmentation

By Component

Hardware

Software

By Device Type

Smartphones & Tablets

Smart TVs

Desktops and Laptops

By End Use

Retail

Corporate & Enterprise

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare

Hospitality

Others (Education, Government)

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America





Regional Insights

North America Takes the Lead with Robust Internet Infrastructure

North America holds the largest IPTV market share, with a well-established internet infrastructure, enabling smooth streaming experiences for users. The U.S. is expected to experience significant growth, driven by competitive service providers offering diverse content packages.

Asia Pacific is projected to have the highest growth rate, fueled by the widespread use of smartphones and tablets and improved internet penetration.





Competitive Landscape

Technological Advancements and Strategic Initiatives by Market Players to Propel Growth

Market participants are actively allocating resources to advanced technologies such as AI, machine learning, and cloud solutions to improve their platforms' capabilities. Additionally, prominent stakeholders are implementing strategic measures such as mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships to expand their market presence and reinforce their position.





FAQs

How big is the IPTV market?

The global IPTV market size was USD 59.68 billion in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 211.32 billion by 2030.

How fast is the IPTV market growing?

The global IPTV market will exhibit a CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period, 2023-2030.





