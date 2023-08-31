Global Pregnancy Care Products Market Report 2023-2030: Key Players Quidel Corporation, Laboratoires Expanscience, and Procter & Gamble Drive Market

Dublin, Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pregnancy Care Products: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Pregnancy Care Products Market to Reach $39.6 Million by 2030



The global market for Pregnancy Care Products estimated at US$26 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$39.6 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Stretch Mark Minimizer, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.4% CAGR and reach US$11.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Body Restructuring Gel segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.3% CAGR



The Pregnancy Care Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 4.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.

Market Scope







Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 196 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $26 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $39.6 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hddpk5

